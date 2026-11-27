Calgary residents must maintain Stage 4 water restrictions as the city targets under 500 million litres daily. Bearspaw South feeder main repairs continue while demand remains in the green zone for 23 days.

Calgary implemented Stage 4 water restrictions on Thursday with official usage levels successfully remaining below the city's critical 500 million litres per day threshold. This continued compliance allows the municipality to maintain reliable water service for residents while ensuring sufficient reserves are available for fire fighting and general system stability. The specific data point for that day recorded water use at exactly 484 million litres.

Bearspaw South Feeder Main Repairs Progress

The Bearspaw South feeder main has now been successfully connected to the broader water system, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing infrastructure repair project. Crews are still required to complete a few additional weeks of detailed work before the new line is fully ready for full operational capacity in December. The city notes that this specific infrastructure intervention is the primary reason the restrictions remain strictly in place at this time.

Also read S&P 500 ETFs: Capital Weighted vs Equal Weight Strategies for Canadian Investors

Strict Outdoor Use Prohibitions Enforced

Outdoor water usage is strictly prohibited for all citizens while the repair work on the Bearspaw South feeder main continues. This ban explicitly includes the flooding of outdoor rinks and any other recreational or landscaping activities that require external water application. The city urges both residents and businesses to actively reduce their indoor water consumption to support the broader conservation effort needed during this maintenance period.

Daily Consumption Stays in Green Zone

Current daily water consumption levels have remained in the green zone for the 23rd consecutive day, demonstrating consistent public adherence to the conservation guidelines. The city emphasizes that daily water demand must stay strictly below 500 million litres to ensure the water system functions well and remains reliable for all users. This steady performance indicates that the community is effectively managing its resources despite the infrastructure challenges.

Advertisement

Regional Water Conservation Requirements

The request to reduce water use extends beyond Calgary to include residents in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore, and the Tsuut'ina Nation. These neighboring communities are equally asked to participate in the conservation effort to support the regional water system stability. This coordinated approach ensures that the broader area contributes to maintaining adequate water levels while critical repairs are undertaken.

Restrictions Lifted Timeline and Next Steps

The city expects to lift the current Stage 4 restrictions by late next week as the repair work on the feeder main nears completion. This timeline provides a clear end point for the strict conservation measures, allowing residents to plan accordingly. The city continues to monitor daily usage levels closely to ensure that the transition back to normal operations can occur safely and without impacting service reliability.