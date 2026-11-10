Calgary Water Restrictions Stay in Place as Bearspaw Feeder Main Repairs Continue

Calgary water use stayed below the city's target for six straight days under Stage 4 water restrictions while Bearspaw South feeder main repairs continue.

The City of Calgary says water use in the city has stayed below its target for six days in a row, while Stage 4 water restrictions remain in place as repair work on the Bearspaw South feeder main continues. The city is asking residents and businesses to keep daily demand under its threshold during the repairs.

On Monday, water use was at 487 million litres, which the city describes as the green zone. The draining of the feeder main is now complete, and excavation is underway at all six work areas along Parkdale Boulevard N.W., where crews are repairing a smaller segment of pipe.

Also read Calgary Water Restrictions Stage 4 Continue Amid Bearspaw South Repairs

Stage 4 Water Restrictions and Daily Limit

The City of Calgary says water demand needs to stay below 500 million litres per day. Staying under that level allows the city to continue providing reliable water service.

The city also says the limit helps maintain enough water for fighting fires and keeps the water system working well. These three goals are the core reason the restrictions remain in effect.

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Under Stage 4 restrictions, no outdoor water use is permitted while work on the Bearspaw South feeder main continues. That ban includes the flooding of outdoor rinks.

Residents and businesses are also urged to reduce their indoor water use. The city's guidance focuses on everyday habits that lower household and commercial demand.

Three Everyday Steps Calgarians Can Take

The City of Calgary advises three specific ways to reduce water use at home. The first is running only full loads when using a washing machine or dishwasher.

The second step is flushing the toilet only when needed. The third is taking short, three-minute showers, which the city recommends to lower indoor demand.

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Neighbouring Communities Asked to Conserve Water

The request to reduce water use is not limited to Calgary. The same plea applies to residents in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut'ina Nation.

Calgary's water demand target is the shared focus of this request across the region. Residents in each of these communities are being asked to help keep total use within the same goal.

Grey Cup Events Fall Under Water Restrictions

The water restrictions will be in place when Calgary hosts the Grey Cup on Nov. 15. The restrictions therefore extend into one of the city's largest events of the season.

The restrictions also apply during the Cenovus Energy 2026 Grey Cup Festival, which runs from Nov. 11 to 15. Outdoor water use remains prohibited during that period, including the flooding of outdoor rinks.