Calgary Water Restrictions Stage 4 Continue Amid Bearspaw South Repairs

Calgary maintains Stage 4 water restrictions as crews repair the Bearspaw South feeder main. Residents must keep demand below 500 million liters daily to ensure system reliability during the repair window.

Water conservation efforts in Calgary have successfully kept daily consumption below the critical threshold for five consecutive days. This sustained effort is essential to maintain system reliability while crews work on urgent repairs to the Bearspaw South feeder main. The City of Calgary has enforced Stage 4 water restrictions to ensure that daily demand remains under 500 million litres.

Stage 4 Water Restrictions Active

The City of Calgary continues to enforce Stage 4 water restrictions across the metro area to manage demand during critical infrastructure repairs. These regulations prohibit all outdoor water use, including the mandatory flooding of outdoor rinks. Residents and businesses in Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore, and the Tsuut'ina Nation must strictly adhere to these guidelines to prevent system strain.

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Indoor water conservation is equally vital during this period. Officials recommend running washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads. Residents are also advised to flush toilets only when necessary and limit showers to three minutes. These measures help keep overall demand within the safe operational zone required by the water utility.

Bearspaw South Feeder Main Repairs

Crews are currently connecting the new Bearspaw South feeder main to the existing city infrastructure. This connection represents one of the final major steps before the new pipe is fully operational. Michael Thompson, acting chief operating officer of the water utility at the City of Calgary, highlighted the progress made in shutting down and draining the old main.

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Draining operations were scheduled to be completed on Monday. Excavation has already begun at specific connection sites where the new pipe will join the system. Work will shift to a twenty-four-hour schedule starting Thursday at the 89 Street N.W. location. This intensive phase is expected to last approximately two weeks to complete the necessary connections.

Additionally, excavation is set to commence along Parkdale Boulevard on Monday. This work addresses repairs on sections of a smaller feeder main in that area. These simultaneous efforts are designed to restore full redundancy to the water network as quickly and safely as possible.

Unrelated Leak in Edgemont

Mayor Jeromy Farkas announced that an unrelated leak was discovered last week in the Edgemont neighborhood. The leak occurred on a different feeder main located on Edgemont Drive near Edgemont Boulevard N.W. Supply to neighboring homes and businesses has not been affected by this separate incident.

Crews worked through the weekend to develop a repair plan for the Edgemont feeder main. The city plans to take this main out of service this week to begin repairs. This action reduces the overall redundancy of the water system and increases the risk of unable to move water if another issue arises unexpectedly.

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Impact on Grey Cup Festival

These water restrictions will remain in effect when Calgary hosts the Grey Cup on November 15. The Cenovus Energy 2026 Grey Cup Festival runs from November 11 to November 15. Maintaining low water usage is crucial to ensure the system can handle event demands and any unforeseen technical issues.

Michael Thompson emphasized the importance of staying in the green zone for the next three and a half weeks. Staying below the 500 million litre daily limit provides the necessary buffer to handle sudden problems. This margin allows the utility to manage any additional issues without risking widespread service disruptions.