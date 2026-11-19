Calgary residents face Stage 4 restrictions due to Bearspaw South repairs. Water usage remains below 500 million litres daily, allowing continued compliance during critical infrastructure maintenance.

Calgary has maintained its commitment to Stage 4 water restrictions on Wednesday, successfully keeping daily consumption beneath the mandated municipal target. This continued compliance comes as municipal crews undertake essential repairs to the Bearspaw South feeder main, a critical component of the city's water distribution network. The city emphasizes that sustained low usage is vital for system reliability, fire protection capacity, and overall infrastructure health during this maintenance window.

Water Usage Targets and Daily Consumption

City officials have established a strict threshold requiring water demand to remain below 500 million litres per day. This specific volume is the benchmark for ensuring reliable service delivery across the region. On Wednesday, Calgary recorded a total water usage of 478 million litres, which is safely under the designated limit. This performance indicates that the city has remained below the target level for more than two consecutive weeks, demonstrating significant public adherence to conservation efforts.

Also read Calgary Water Restrictions Stage 4 Bearspaw South Feeder Main Fix

Bearspaw South Feeder Main Repair Timeline

The primary driver for these ongoing restrictions is the necessary repair work being conducted on the Bearspaw South feeder main. Municipal engineering teams are currently on-site to address infrastructure issues that necessitate reduced system pressure and flow. Crews anticipate completing the necessary repairs and restoring normal operations within another two weeks. Until that time, the public must continue to follow strict conservation protocols to support the integrity of the water supply during the maintenance period.

Prohibited Outdoor Activities and Rinks

Under the current Stage 4 restrictions, outdoor water use is strictly prohibited while work on the Bearspaw South feeder main continues. This ban extends to all non-essential outdoor applications, including the specific prohibition against flooding outdoor rinks. Residents and businesses are also strongly urged to minimize indoor water consumption to ease the burden on the system. The city highlights that avoiding outdoor irrigation and rink flooding is a key factor in keeping total usage below the 500 million litre cap.

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Specific Conservation Measures for Residents

To help achieve these daily volume targets, the city has outlined specific behavioral changes for households. Residents are advised to run washing machines and dishwashers only when they are fully loaded to maximize efficiency. Another key recommendation is to only flush toilets when absolutely necessary, reducing unnecessary water waste. Additionally, individuals are encouraged to take short showers limited to three minutes to further decrease household water footprint.

Regional Impact on Surrounding Communities

The plea to reduce water usage is not limited to Calgary residents alone. The conservation requirements also apply to communities in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore, and the Tsuut'ina Nation. This regional coordination ensures that the broader water system remains stable and resilient during the repair of the Bearspaw South feeder main. Authorities stress that collective effort across all affected jurisdictions is essential for maintaining reliable water service throughout the region.