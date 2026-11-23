Calgary maintains Stage 4 water restrictions as crews repair the Bearspaw South feeder main. Weekend usage stayed below the 500 million litre daily target to ensure system reliability and fire safety.

Water use in Calgary remained below the city's critical target over the weekend as Stage 4 water restrictions continued to be enforced. The restrictions are in place as crews work to fix the Bearspaw South feeder main. The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App. The city says water demand needs to stay below 500 million litres per day to continue providing reliable water service, maintain enough water for fighting fires and keep the water system working well. On Saturday water use was 476 million litres, and on Sunday water use was 490 million litres. Restrictions in place. Outdoor water use is not permitted while work on the Bearspaw South feeder main continues, including the flooding of outdoor rinks. Residents and businesses are also urged to reduce their indoor water use. Three ways citizens can reduce their water use include: running only full loads when using their washing machine and dishwasher; only flushing their toilet when needed; and taking short, three-minute showers. Calgarians aren't the only ones being asked to reduce their water use - the request applies to those in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut'ina Nation.

Stage 4 Water Restrictions Defined

Calgary officials have implemented Stage 4 water restrictions to manage demand while essential infrastructure repairs are underway at the Bearspaw South feeder main. This level of restriction represents the most severe tier of conservation measures, designed to minimize non-essential water consumption across the metropolitan area. The primary goal is to keep daily water usage under a strict cap of 500 million litres to prevent system failures.

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Under these rules, outdoor watering is completely banned for all residential and commercial properties. This prohibition includes the draining of swimming pools and the filling of outdoor ice rinks. The city emphasizes that any water used outdoors must cease until the repair work is fully completed and the restrictions are officially lifted.

Weekend Usage Meets City Targets

Data released by the city indicates that residents and businesses successfully adhered to the conservation guidelines during the recent weekend period. On Saturday, total water consumption for the city was recorded at 476 million litres, which is well below the 500 million litre threshold. This compliance demonstrates a strong community response to the urgent call for conservation.

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Sunday's usage saw a slight increase but still remained within the acceptable limit at 490 million litres. By keeping usage below the target, the city ensures it has sufficient reserves to handle emergency demands, such as firefighting, while maintaining the integrity of the water distribution network during the critical repair phase.

Mandatory Indoor Conservation Measures

While outdoor use is prohibited, the city is actively urging residents and businesses to reduce indoor water consumption significantly. Officials have outlined specific behavioral changes to help lower daily usage. These measures are critical for maintaining the overall pressure and reliability of the water system throughout the city.

Key recommendations include running washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads to maximize efficiency. Residents are also asked to flush toilets only when absolutely necessary. Additionally, showers should be kept to a maximum duration of three minutes to minimize waste during personal hygiene routines.

Regional Impact And Affected Communities

The conservation request extends beyond Calgary city limits to include several surrounding municipalities and indigenous territories. Residents and businesses in Airdrie are subject to the same strict water usage guidelines as their Calgary neighbors. This regional approach ensures a unified effort to conserve water resources across the broader metropolitan area.

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The restrictions also apply to communities in Chestermere and Strathmore, as well as the Tsuut'ina Nation. This coordinated effort highlights the interconnected nature of regional water systems and the shared responsibility among all communities to support infrastructure repairs and maintain supply reliability.