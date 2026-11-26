Calgary officials confirm the new Bearspaw South feeder main is built, lifting Stage 4 water restrictions by late next week while crews refill the old pipeline using 22 million liters.

City officials in Calgary have confirmed that the construction of the new Bearspaw South feeder main is fully complete and successfully connected to the municipal water system. This major infrastructure milestone signals that Stage 4 water restrictions are scheduled to be lifted late next week, provided all subsequent testing procedures proceed without delay. Michael Thompson, the city's chief operating officer of the water utility, described the completion of this project as a significant achievement for the city.

Project Timeline and Pipeline Testing

Michael Thompson emphasized that this achievement marks a pivotal moment in a project that began less than eleven months ago. He noted that the successful completion is the result of tremendous effort and significant water savings achieved by the community throughout the construction phase. Despite reaching this critical juncture, Thompson clarified that the immediate work is not entirely finished, as several mandatory safety steps must be completed before the new pipe can officially carry water to residents.

Also read Stage 4 Water Restrictions Extend to Third Week in Calgary Amid Infrastructure Repairs

Before the new feeder main can be activated, utility crews are required to perform rigorous pressure testing, followed by thorough cleaning and flushing of the entire line. Once these mechanical preparations are complete, the pipe must be filled with water and subjected to comprehensive quality testing to ensure safety standards are met. Although these technical processes are expected to take several weeks to finalize, the city maintains its timeline to lift restrictions by late next week.

Refilling the Old Pipeline System

A critical component of the transition involves turning the old feeder main back into service temporarily to bridge the gap until the new infrastructure is fully operational in December. The process to reactivate and fill this older pipe is scheduled to begin on Friday and will take approximately one week to complete. This step is essential for maintaining system stability and pressure while the new connections are finalized and verified by engineering teams.

Advertisement

The city estimates that refilling the old pipeline will require approximately 22 million liters of water. To ensure this large volume of water does not create shortages elsewhere, the supply will be drawn directly from the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant. Michael Thompson assured the public that this specific allocation will not impact the amount of water available for the rest of the city's system, thereby avoiding any additional stress on the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant.

Ongoing Water Usage Targets

Despite the announcement regarding the new pipeline, water demand in Calgary must remain below 500 million liters per day to ensure reliable service and adequate resources for firefighting. On Wednesday, total water consumption was recorded at 493 million liters, placing the city within the green zone of the usage monitoring system. Officials stress that maintaining this low demand is crucial for keeping the water system functioning optimally during the transition period.

The city continues to enforce Stage 4 restrictions, which prohibit outdoor water use while work on the Bearspaw South feeder main is ongoing. This ban includes restrictions on flooding outdoor rinks and other recreational water features. Residents and businesses are strongly urged to minimize indoor water consumption to support the city's conservation goals and ensure system resilience during this critical infrastructure upgrade.

Regional Conservation Efforts

Calgarians are being advised to adopt specific conservation habits to meet the city's strict water targets. Citizens are encouraged to run washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads, flush toilets only when necessary, and limit showers to three minutes. These individual actions are part of a broader regional effort to preserve water resources.

Advertisement

The conservation request extends beyond Calgary city limits to include communities in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore, and the Tsuut'ina Nation. Cooperating municipalities are also implementing measures to reduce water usage, reflecting a unified regional approach to managing water supply challenges. Meanwhile, crews are simultaneously finishing repairs on the feeder main on Edgemont Drive, which is expected to return to full service over the weekend.