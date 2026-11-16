Calgary Water Restrictions Bearspaw Project Grey Cup

Mayor Jeromy Farkas confirms Calgary remains in the green zone despite Grey Cup water spikes. Bearspaw South feeder main construction continues through November with public cooperation.

Calgary's municipal water infrastructure team has successfully navigated a significant demand surge during the final day of the Grey Cup festivities, maintaining stability in the city's supply system. According to data released by the City of Calgary's water demand dashboard, the municipality consumed exactly 490 million litres of water on Sunday. This volume, while representing a 16 million litre increase from Saturday's usage, remained safely below the critical daily threshold of 500 million litres. The successful management of this high-volume event has provided essential operational breathing room for engineering crews currently executing the Bearspaw South feeder main project.

Bearspaw South Feeder Main Project Status

The ongoing construction of the new Bearspaw South feeder main is currently approaching one-third completion, according to municipal officials. Mayor Jeromy Farkas confirmed to CTV Calgary Your Morning that the project remains on schedule for its planned four-week duration, despite encountering various unforeseen ground conditions. The city initiated water restrictions for the final phase of this infrastructure work on November 4, a period that is set to continue through the end of the month. These restrictions are designed to mitigate demand while frontline crews manage the complex engineering tasks required to upgrade the city's water distribution network.

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Stakeholder Positions And Public Cooperation

Mayor Farkas issued a formal expression of gratitude to the Canadian Football League, the Grey Cup organizing committee, and the thousands of visitors who traveled to Calgary for the event. He emphasized that the cooperation of residents in making small daily changes has been instrumental in keeping the system within the green zone. The municipal leadership has asked the public to limit water flushes to only necessary instances and to operate dishwashers and laundry machines exclusively when fully loaded. This collective effort has allowed the city to accelerate a project that would typically take four years into an 11-month completion timeline.

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Weather Challenges And Crew Preparedness

Recent warm weather conditions in Calgary have significantly aided construction crews, allowing for smoother excavation and installation processes. Mayor Farkas noted that opening the ground in urban settings often reveals unexpected obstacles, which have caused some minor setbacks during the work. However, the favorable weather has helped maintain the project's trajectory. The city is now preparing for an incoming cold front, with crews recalling the difficult conditions faced on December 30 of the previous year. Municipal officials state that their teams are fully equipped and prepared to continue operations effectively despite the dropping temperatures.

Next Steps And Operational Deadlines

Municipal authorities are urging Calgarians to sustain their conservation habits through the remainder of the restriction period to ensure the project concludes without further delays. The city has maintained a consistent record of staying in the green zone for every day the restrictions have been in place since November 4. By adhering to these guidelines, residents are directly contributing to the timely delivery of this critical infrastructure upgrade. The final push for the Bearspaw South feeder main will require continued public diligence to protect the water system's capacity while the remaining two-thirds of the construction work proceeds to completion before the month ends.