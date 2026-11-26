Calgary officials highlight a sharp rise in e-scooter and e-bike injuries during 2026, urging families to understand safety risks before gifting these devices amid upcoming 2027 rule changes.

City officials in Calgary issued a critical safety warning on Thursday, targeting holiday shoppers who may consider purchasing electric mobility devices for friends and family. The message emphasizes that e-scooters and e-bikes are complex vehicles with serious operational risks rather than simple toys. This guidance comes as data reveals a significant surge in injury rates throughout the year, prompting authorities to urge extreme caution before any financial transactions are made.

Surge in Injuries During 2026 Highlights Dangers

The primary driver for this urgent public announcement is the alarming statistical trend observed between April and August 2026. During this five-month period, Calgary recorded 191 e-bike injuries that involved both riders and pedestrians. These incidents resulted in severe physical trauma, including concussions and broken bones for victims across the city.

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The volume of injuries during these spring and summer months represents a notable increase compared to the previous year. The count of 191 injuries is 32 more than the total number of incidents recorded for the entire year of 2025. This sharp rise indicates that the problem is accelerating rapidly during the warmer months when outdoor activity levels are highest.

Similarly, e-scooter usage has led to a high volume of medical visits, nearly matching the totals from the previous year. Officials documented 755 injury-related visits for e-scooter incidents during the same period. This figure is only slightly lower than the 2025 total of 797 visits, suggesting that e-scooter risks remain consistently high throughout the operating season without significant improvement.

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Official Statements on Safety and Device Classification

Ryan Pleckaitis, who serves as the chief of community standards, emergency management community safety for the City of Calgary, led the effort to clarify the nature of these devices. In an official media release, Pleckaitis stressed that the public must fully comprehend the dangers associated with renting or owning these electronic transport modes before making a purchase decision.

Pleckaitis explicitly stated that an e-scooter is not a toy and that buyers must understand the inherent risks involved. He emphasized that devices such as e-scooters and e-bikes are dangerous mechanical systems that can cause serious, long-term injuries to both the operator and bystanders. The potential for concussions and broken bones was highlighted as a common outcome of collisions and falls.

The city advises that potential buyers must actively check where each device can be legally used before handing them over as gifts. This includes understanding specific local bylaws that restrict where these vehicles can travel. Pleckaitis noted that families need to carefully consider whether providing such a device is appropriate for the age and maturity of the intended child recipient.

Upcoming Regulatory Changes in 2027

A significant factor influencing the current warning is the anticipation of substantial regulatory shifts scheduled for 2027. City officials confirmed that new rules are expected to be implemented next year, which will directly impact the landscape of urban mobility. These upcoming changes will likely affect who is legally permitted to ride these devices and in which specific zones.

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The introduction of these new regulations could alter the value and utility of currently owned e-scooters and e-bikes. Buyers who are unaware of these impending changes might purchase devices that soon become difficult or illegal to use in popular areas. The city urges citizens to stay informed about these developments to avoid making uninformed purchases that may face future restrictions.

Residents are encouraged to visit the city's official website for detailed information regarding current bylaws and future updates. The City of Calgary continues to monitor injury data closely to adjust its safety strategies and public communications accordingly. This proactive approach aims to reduce harm while balancing the growing demand for alternative transportation methods in urban environments.