The City of Calgary is updating land-use policies and streamlining processes to boost Transit-Oriented Development. New strategies aim to increase ridership and housing supply near LRT stations by reducing red tape and leveraging public investment.

The City of Calgary is renewing its commitment to Transit-Oriented Development by reducing bureaucratic hurdles and upgrading infrastructure around existing transit hubs. This strategic pivot addresses the slow implementation of the model, which has been on the city's radar since the mid-1990s when the fiscal and environmental costs of car-centric growth became undeniable.

Core Principles and Historical Context of TOD

Transit-oriented development was introduced in 1993 by American urbanist Peter Calthorpe and is guided by eight core principles including land-use diversity, connectivity, and walkability. These guidelines help build complete communities that reduce car dependence rather than simply constructing apartment buildings near transit hubs. Unlike car-oriented development that burdens municipalities with roadway maintenance, TOD focuses on mass transit and active transportation to bolster fiscal sustainability.

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Despite the model's benefits, implementation has been slow since the City of Calgary established its policy guidelines in 2004. Only two projects have been completed since then: The Bridges in Bridgeland and University City in Brentwood. Redevelopment near mass transit stations has previously lacked the comprehensive vision needed to consistently attract private investment, but recent actions suggest a shift in this trajectory.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Market Realities

Thatcher Imboden, director of real estate and TOD advisory at AECOM, notes that transit-oriented development is a complex endeavor requiring cross-sectoral collaboration to meet local market conditions. He questions whether cities actually support the level of development the market needs to be successful. Many cities focus on making it easier to build near transit without addressing the underlying economic viability for developers.

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Transit-oriented projects often involve higher risks and upfront costs than car-oriented development, causing a mismatch between developer capabilities and local market conditions. Developers must generate profit to remain viable, which typically results in higher price points. Municipalities can improve project viability by minimizing upfront infrastructure costs and streamlining approval processes.

City Strategies and Stakeholder Positions

Kathy Davies Murphy, director of city and regional planning for the City of Calgary, outlines two primary objectives for Transit-Oriented Development. The first objective is providing housing in underutilized spaces while the second focuses on increasing transit ridership. Since 2019, when city council adopted the TOD implementation strategy, these principles have been incorporated into local area plans for established neighborhoods.

The city has identified eight existing light-rail transit stations suitable for TOD including the Brentwood, Chinook, and Heritage stations. Public dollars are being leveraged to attract private investment at these locations. Additionally, the city is investing in infrastructure and public realm improvements at city-owned sites adjacent to the Franklin and Westbrook LRT stations to enhance accessibility and appeal.

Real-World Impact and Future Implementation Steps

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the City of Calgary, is poised to realize the Prairie city's Transit-Oriented Development potential. This organization plays a key role in executing the comprehensive vision for city-owned sites and facilitating partnerships between public and private sectors. The agency aims to clear the path for private investment to proceed efficiently.

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Ms. Davies Murphy emphasizes that the city does not want to be a barrier for private investment. Instead, the administration is actively engaging with developers to refine policy and invest in the necessary infrastructure for Transit-Oriented Development projects to proceed. This collaborative approach aims to ensure that current and future Calgarians benefit from successful redevelopment initiatives.

Research indicates that families with children and lower-income households prefer living in walkable neighborhoods with access to public transit. However, their choices are often constrained by affordability issues. Meeting this latent demand requires careful planning to ensure that Transit-Oriented Development projects are financially feasible for developers while remaining accessible to diverse income levels within the community.

The City of Calgary is currently refining its policy framework to address these challenges. By updating land-use policies and reducing red tape, the city aims to make Transit-Oriented Development a viable and attractive option for private investors. This strategy is designed to accommodate growth in a sprawling car-oriented city by creating complete communities where people want to live, work, and play.