Calgary Stays in Stage 4 Water Restrictions Amid Bearspaw Repairs

Calgary maintains Stage 4 water restrictions to keep daily usage below 500 million litres while crews repair the Bearspaw South feeder main before the Grey Cup.

Calgary residents and businesses remain under Stage 4 water restrictions on Thursday as municipal crews continue urgent repairs to the beleaguered Bearspaw South feeder main. The City of Calgary confirmed that daily water consumption fell to 490 million litres, successfully staying below the critical 500 million litre threshold required to maintain system reliability and fire protection capabilities.

Infrastructure Repair Progress Timeline

Technical teams are currently engaged in the final phase of connecting the new Bearspaw South feeder main to the existing municipal water network. This connection represents one of the last major construction steps before the replacement pipe is fully operational and integrated into the city's infrastructure. Officials estimate that the ongoing repair work and the resulting water conservation mandates will persist for approximately four weeks from this current date.

Also read Calgary Stage 4 Water Restrictions Lower Demand Below Target

Mandatory Conservation Measures for Residents

Under the active Stage 4 regulations, all outdoor water usage is strictly prohibited, including the specific prohibition on flooding outdoor ice rinks for recreational or competitive purposes. The municipality has urged both residential households and commercial enterprises to aggressively reduce indoor water consumption to support the broader conservation effort. Specific behavioral adjustments recommended by city officials include running washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads, flushing toilets exclusively when necessary, and limiting shower durations to three minutes.

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Regional Impact Across Surrounding Communities

The conservation mandate extends beyond Calgary city limits to affect neighboring communities in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. Residents and businesses in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore, and the Tsuut'ina Nation are also subject to the same water reduction requirements. This regional coordination ensures that the broader water supply system remains stable and that pressure is maintained across the interconnected municipal networks during the infrastructure emergency.

Grey Cup Event Preparedness Strategies

These stringent water conservation measures will remain in effect when Calgary hosts the Centovus Energy 2026 Grey Cup Festival from November 11 to 15. The festival culminates with the championship game on November 15, requiring city planners to balance massive public water demand with the strict conservation limits imposed by the Bearspaw South repairs. The City of Calgary continues to monitor demand closely to ensure that service reliability is maintained for both daily operations and major public events during this critical maintenance window.