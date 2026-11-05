Calgary Stage 4 Water Restrictions Lower Demand Below Target

Calgary residents reduce water use to 490 million litres daily under Stage 4 restrictions, avoiding penalties and preparing for the Grey Cup event in November.

Water consumption in Calgary dropped to 490 million litres per day on Wednesday, successfully meeting the city's critical threshold during the ongoing Stage 4 water restrictions. This reduction marks a significant achievement, as the city requires demand to stay below 500 million litres daily to ensure reliable service, adequate fire-fighting reserves, and overall system stability.

The current usage falls well within the green zone, representing a decrease of 24 million litres from the previous day's levels.

Bearspaw South Pipe Repair Timeline

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These stringent restrictions are a direct response to ongoing repairs on the beleaguered Bearspaw South feeder main, a critical component of the regional water infrastructure. Crews are currently engaged in the final stages of connecting the new feeder main to the city's existing water system, a process that is essential for long-term reliability. The city has indicated that both the repair work and the associated water restrictions are expected to persist for approximately four weeks.

Guidance for Residents and Neighbors

During this period, all outdoor water usage is strictly prohibited, including the flooding of outdoor ice rinks for recreational sports. Residents and businesses across Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore, and the Tsuut'ina Nation are strongly urged to minimize indoor water consumption. The City of Calgary has provided specific actionable advice to help citizens comply, such as running washing machines and dishwashers only when full and taking short showers.

Practical Water Conservation Steps

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To further assist the community in reducing their water footprint, officials recommend three primary behavioral changes that yield measurable results. First, residents should only flush toilets when absolutely necessary, avoiding routine flushing. Second, individuals are advised to limit shower times to three minutes or less. Third, households should ensure that laundry and dishwashing loads are completely full before operating these high-volume appliances.

Grey Cup Event Preparations Continue

These restrictions will remain active during the Cenovus Energy 2026 Grey Cup Festival, which runs from November 11 to November 15, culminating in the main game on November 15. The City of Calgary has confirmed that the event will proceed as planned, emphasizing that the city remains fully open to visitors despite the infrastructure challenges. Michael Thompson, the acting chief operating officer of the water utility, addressed these concerns at a news conference on Monday.

Official Messaging to Visitors

Michael Thompson stressed that the City of Calgary is ready to welcome visitors and has shared conservation messages with the Grey Cup Organizing Committee. The committee is in turn disseminating this information to vendors and attendees, encouraging them to adopt the same conservation habits requested of locals. The goal is to maintain low water demand even with the influx of guests, ensuring that the city can host the major sporting event without compromising water security.

System Stability and Future Outlook

Meeting the 500 million litre daily target allows the city to maintain a stable water supply for all essential services. By keeping demand in the green zone, the municipality can support the extensive needs of the Grey Cup event while continuing critical infrastructure repairs. The collaborative effort between the city, neighboring communities, and event organizers aims to ensure that the water system continues to function efficiently for all stakeholders during this maintenance period.