Calgary Stage 4 Water Restrictions Begin Amid Bearspaw South Fix

Calgary initiates Stage 4 water restrictions to support final repairs on the Bearspaw South feeder main. The measures last four weeks and impact the 113th Grey Cup.

Calgary residents will face Stage 4 water restrictions starting Wednesday as the city continues critical repairs to the Bearspaw South feeder main. These mandatory conservation measures are set to remain in effect for approximately four weeks while crews finalize the connection of the new infrastructure to the existing water system. The timing coincides with the 113th Grey Cup, ensuring that water demand remains controlled during major regional events.

Core Repair Mechanism and Timeline

The City of Calgary announced that the final phase of fixing the beleaguered Bearspaw South feeder main involves connecting the new pipe to the broader network. This step is one of the last major tasks before the new pipe is fully operational. Crews will simultaneously replace roads and sidewalks above the new pipe while addressing six sections of the 1,500-millimetre feeder main along Parkdale Boulevard and Memorial Drive. The entire project represents eleven months of intense labor by engineers and construction teams working under difficult conditions.

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Michael Thompson, acting chief operating officer of water utility for the City of Calgary, emphasized that this connection work is vital for maintaining system reliability. The goal is to ensure there is enough water to fight fires and keep the infrastructure functioning smoothly. Once the connections are complete, the restrictions will ease, but for the next four weeks, strict limits on usage are required to prevent further strain on the system.

Stakeholder Positions and Official Guidance

Calgary Mayor Farkas acknowledged the frustration and fatigue felt by citizens who have endured water restrictions and emergency repairs over the past couple of years. He described the recent completion of the main pipe as an extraordinary achievement by the city workers. However, he cautioned against early celebration, stating that the city is not yet across the finish line. Farkas urged Calgarians to come together one more time to finish the project strong and give crews the support they need for safe completion.

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Michael Thompson clarified that the City of Calgary is open for business and ready to welcome visitors for the 113th Grey Cup. He noted that the Grey Cup Organizing Committee has received the same conservation messages shared with residents. The committee is instructing vendors and visitors to reduce flushes, take shorter showers, and only run laundry and dishwashers when full. This coordinated message aims to ensure the event proceeds smoothly without exacerbating the city water crisis.

Real-World Impact and Conservation Rules

The Stage 4 water restrictions impose strict rules on outdoor and indoor water use across Calgary and several surrounding communities. Residents in Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore, and the Tsuut'ina Nation are also asked to reduce their water consumption. Outdoor watering is completely prohibited, including the flooding of outdoor rinks. Businesses and households must significantly cut back on indoor usage to help keep daily demand below 500 million litres.

To achieve this target, citizens are advised to run washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded. Toilet flushing should be limited to when absolutely necessary, and showers should be kept to three minutes. These specific actions are designed to collectively lower the city's water footprint. If demand exceeds 500 million litres per day, the reliability of the water system and fire protection capabilities could be compromised. The city relies on these behavioral changes to bridge the gap until the Bearspaw South repairs are fully finalized.