Heavy snow from Tuesday and Wednesday creates hazardous icy conditions across Southern Alberta. ECCC data details regional totals as drivers face fog and freezing temperatures through the week.

Travel conditions in Calgary improved significantly on Thursday morning compared to the previous day, following a period of heavy, wet snowfall that impacted the region. Environment and Climate Change Canada ( ECCC) reported that approximately 15 centimetres of precipitation fell in Calgary between Tuesday and Wednesday. This intense weather event created immediate safety challenges for commuters and residents alike.

Regional Snow Accumulation Totals

While Calgary received 15 centimetres of snow, other communities in southern Alberta recorded higher amounts during the same period. ECCC data indicated that Lethbridge experienced 28 centimetres of snowfall. Carway and Stavely both received 20 centimetres of precipitation. Pincher Creek recorded 12 centimetres. Additional sources noted that Brooks had between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow. Taylorville, located southeast of Cardston, recorded the highest amount with 33 centimetres.

Also read Heavy Snowfall and Yellow Warning Impact Calgary and Southern Alberta Roads

Current Road And Visibility Hazards

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, side streets, intersections, bridge decks, and on and off-ramps in Calgary still showed some icy sections, slush, and water pooling. Dense morning fog also sat over most of southern Alberta, reducing visibility for drivers. A yellow-level fog advisory was issued for most of southern Alberta by the national weather agency. The agency explained near-zero visibility in fog continues over some areas. Conditions are expected to improve later this morning. Travel will likely be hazardous in some locations.

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Freeze-Thaw Cycle Impact On Infrastructure

The temperature change and the nature of the precipitation, specifically rain transitioning to accumulating heavy wet snow, created hazardous conditions for many pedestrian surfaces on Thursday morning. Sidewalks, parking lots, stairs, driveways, and pathways were especially icy due to the freeze-thaw cycle. This cycle will continue to be an issue for the next few days across the region. Daytime highs will remain cooler between -1 C and -6 C from Thursday through Monday. Overnight temperatures will range from -6 C to -12 C on those same days.

Forecast For Southern Alberta

It is possible that there will be some additional snow on Thursday across southern Alberta. A disturbance is expected to bring light and scattered precipitation from the southwest corner of the province to the northeast. If this happens, accumulations should be minimal. More light and scattered snow is possible on Friday. This development will start in the northern portion of the province and track south along the foothills. Temperatures should return to above seasonal values by Tuesday. The normal high in Calgary this time of year is 2 C with a low of -10 C.