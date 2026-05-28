Calgary's Downtown Free Fare Zone Future Deferred Until 2027

Calgary city council votes to delay decision on the fate of the downtown Free Fare Zone until early 2027, leaving transit advocates both relieved and concerned. The move comes after city administration proposed eliminating the zone to improve safety and generate additional fare revenue.

Calgary 's city council has decided to defer a decision on the future of the downtown Free Fare Zone until early 2027, sparking mixed reactions from both council members and transit advocates .

The Free Fare Zone, operational since 1981, allows riders to use the CTrain free of charge along 7 Avenue in the downtown core. After a lengthy debate, council voted 9-6 in favor of deferring the decision, with Councillors Rob Ward, DJ Kelly, Myke Atkinson, Raj Dhaliwal, Harrison Clark, and Mayor Jeromy Farkas dissenting. Mayor Farkas expressed his preference for a definitive decision, stating that the uncertainty could pose issues.

Transit advocates, while relieved that the service will continue for now, remain concerned about the potential elimination of the zone post-deferral. City administration had proposed scrapping the Free Fare Zone to improve safety and generate additional fare revenue, but transit advocates like Alex Williams from the Calgary Transit Riders group question the safety argument. Andrew Doudican from the Calgary Downtown Association, however, believes the Free Fare Zone isn't the root cause of downtown safety issues.

In response, Mayor Farkas has initiated a feasibility study to explore the possibility of reinstating a downtown police station, with the Calgary Police Service open to discussions. However, the Calgary Police Commission warns that funding for such a station would require additional budget allocation from city council





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