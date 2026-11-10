Calgary Remembrance Day 2026 Services Parking And Transit Guide

Complete guide to Calgary Remembrance Day 2026 services including free transit for veterans live broadcast details and specific facility hours across the city.

Residents of Calgary can access a comprehensive schedule of open and closed facilities on November 11, 2026, as the city observes Remembrance Day. CTV News Calgary will provide live coverage of The Hangar Flight Museum ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. for those unable to attend in person. This broadcast ensures that the community can participate in the solemn observance regardless of physical location or weather conditions.

Live Broadcast Details For Remembrance Day

The Hangar Flight Museum ceremony will be streamed live on multiple digital platforms beginning at 10:30 a.m. on November 11. Viewers can tune in via CTVNewsCalgary.ca or follow the feed on CTV Calgary's YouTube channel TikTok account and X account. This multi-platform approach allows widespread accessibility for residents wishing to honor veterans through digital means.

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Parking Regulations And Veteran Benefits

Calgary Parking is implementing special rates for Remembrance Day with veteran plates qualifying for free parking in all surface lots and parkades. General public drivers will find on-street ParkPlus zones free while weekend rates apply at all Calgary Parking managed facilities except Telus Spark Calgary Stampede Calgary Zoo and Heritage Park. Regular commercial rates remain in effect at these four major attractions throughout the holiday period.

The Calgary Parking Contact Centre and Impound Lot will remain closed on November 11 limiting administrative support availability. Drivers planning to visit the remaining open attractions should prepare for standard pricing structures. These measures aim to balance operational efficiency with community appreciation for service members.

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Transit Operations And Free Ride Eligibility

Calgary Transit will operate buses CTrains and On Demand transportation on a Saturday level of service schedule on November 11. All veterans accompanied by family members are eligible for free rides provided they wear uniforms or display their Veteran identification card. This policy extends transit benefits directly to those being honored during the annual commemoration.

Eligibility verification relies on visible uniform attire or physical identification documents presented to transit staff. Families accompanying veterans can utilize this free ride benefit without additional cost. The Saturday service model ensures consistent connectivity while accommodating reduced holiday demand patterns.

Arena Pool And Fitness Centre Hours

Most City of Calgary fitness centres arenas and pools will close on Remembrance Day with specific exceptions for recreational activities. Shouldice Arena and Ernie Starr Arena will offer free skating sessions from 1 to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. These limited windows allow community members to enjoy ice sports during the holiday break.

Bob Bahan Aquatic and Fitness Centre Foothills Aquatic Centre and Shouldice Aquatic Centre will provide free swimming times from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. MaxWell Soccer Centre remains fully closed for the day. Southland Leisure Centre will operate with extended hours offering swimming from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. skating from 1 to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. stick and puck from 1:45 to 3 p.m. Village Square Leisure Centre stays closed for upgrades until the end of 2027.

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Arts Centres And Landfill Schedules

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed on November 11 halting cultural programming temporarily. Waste management operations continue with all three Calgary landfills remaining open to the public. East Calgary Landfill operates from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Spyhill and Shepard Landfill opens later at 7:30 a.m. closing at 5 p.m.

These landfill hours ensure continuous waste disposal services despite the civic holiday. Residents utilizing these facilities should adhere to the specified time windows to avoid inconvenience. The combination of closed arts venues and open waste sites reflects the varied operational priorities across municipal departments.