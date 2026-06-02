Calgary proposes $342 million plan to reduce water losses to 15 per cent by 2030

Calgary officials have presented a plan to reduce the city's water losses down to 15 per cent by 2030, with a budget investment of $342 million over the next four years. The city lost 23 per cent of its treated water to leaks last year, and officials estimate that it has lost between 20 and 24 per cent of its water annually since 2019.

Calgary officials have presented a plan to reduce the city's water losses down to 15 per cent by 2030 , with a budget investment of $342 million over the next four years.

The city lost 23 per cent of its treated water to leaks last year, and officials estimate that it has lost between 20 and 24 per cent of its water annually since 2019. The proposed investment is roughly double what the city spent to reduce water loss to leaks in the current budget cycle. Mayor Jeromy Farkas supports the plan, stating that the city cannot afford to not fix its pipes.

The investment would reduce pressure on the city's water infrastructure and save the city money from a long-term perspective. A water efficiency plan that included a mandatory outdoor watering schedule was also proposed, with the target of reducing per-capita water demand 20 per cent by 2040. The city's plan indicates that the investment would go toward new water meters, expanded leak detection and repairs, as well as replacement and maintenance for aging pipes. Ward 4 Coun.

DJ Kelly said the 15 per cent target is a good start, but he hopes the city can go even further. Kelly partly attributed Calgary's high level of water loss to chronic underinvestment for more than 15 years. He said the city needs to invest in improved monitoring of its water infrastructure to know where leaks are occurring. Across Canada, municipalities lose about 17 per cent of water due to pipe leaks, according to Statistics Canada data in 2021.

Alberta's other major city Edmonton loses closer to five per cent of its water, EPCOR director of communications Martin Kennedy told. Leaks in Calgary can be more difficult to detect across what officials describe as a large, complex system. Part of the city's problem is Calgary has more gravelly soil than other municipalities like Edmonton, which leads leaks to drip downward more often, rather than pooling above ground. Ward 10 Coun.

Andre Chabot, who chairs the infrastructure committee, said he supports administration's plan, and suggested council should consider spending even more to address the problem. He noted the solution is less expensive than the consequences that could come from Calgary continuing to lose just under a quarter of its water annually. Calgary's average daily water demand in 2025 was 522 million litres, city data shows.

Losing 23 per cent of that total to leaks means the system lost around 120 million litres per day in 2025, the equivalent of 48 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The city's plan to reduce water losses by 2030 is a step in the right direction, but it is essential to address the root causes of the problem and invest in improved monitoring and maintenance of the water infrastructure.

The proposed investment of $342 million over the next four years is a good start, but it may not be enough to address the scale of the problem. Calgary needs to take a more proactive approach to reducing water losses and invest in improved monitoring and maintenance of the water infrastructure to prevent catastrophic water main breaks and save the city money from a long-term perspective





CBCCalgary / 🏆 78. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Calgary Water Losses 15 Per Cent By 2030 Budget Investment $342 Million Leaky Pipes Water Efficiency Plan Mandatory Outdoor Watering Schedule Aging Pipes Water Infrastructure Monitoring Maintenance Water Main Breaks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heavy Rain Arrives in Calgary, Annual Shearing Day Celebrated in CambridgeHeavy rain is expected to hit Calgary on Monday and Tuesday, according to city experts. Meanwhile, over 50 guests, including the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, attended the Annual Shearing Day at Chassagne Farm in Cambridge, where they had a wooly good time watching sheep being sheared.

Read more »

Rainfall warning continues in Calgary, between 50 to 100 mm expectedThe City of Calgary remains under a rainfall warning, and the situation isn’t expected to get much better anytime soon.

Read more »

Calgary police can now use real-time translators via their body-worn cameraCalgary police officers will now be able to use translators on their body-worn cameras to help them speak with people in dozens of different languages.

Read more »

Calgary braces for heavy rainfall as flood mitigation measures tested a decade after 2013 disasterCalgarians face a significant rainfall event testing flood mitigation systems. Environment and Climate Change Canada warns of 50-100+ mm of rain, with the Bow River flowing high but below 2013 levels. Experts discuss preparedness and climate change impacts.

Read more »