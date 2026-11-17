Calgary faces a yellow snow warning with 15-20cm expected. Police urge caution while city crews deploy new wing plows and follow the Priority Snow Plan to clear roads efficiently.

Residents of Calgary are being urged to exercise extreme caution on the roads as a significant snowfall event approaches Tuesday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a yellow-level snowfall warning for southern Alberta, covering the Calgary metropolitan area. While the region generally expects 15 to 20 centimeters of snow, officials indicate that Calgary will likely experience the lower end of this predicted range.

Calgary Police Traffic Safety Warnings

Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward of the Calgary Police Service traffic unit has issued a direct warning regarding hazardous driving conditions. He emphasized that road surfaces will become slippery, marking a shift from the relatively favorable weather conditions experienced earlier in the year. The officer stated that conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight, requiring immediate attention from commuters and motorists.

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Woodward is advising drivers to significantly increase following distances between their vehicles and the one ahead. Law enforcement personnel will be actively patrolling the streets to ensure public safety and manage traffic flow during the storm. The primary goal of the Calgary Police Service presence is to prevent collisions and assist any motorists who may become stranded or involved in accidents.

New Wing Plows Boost City Maintenance

The City of Calgary has introduced a new high-capacity snowplow known as a wing plow to its fleet of municipal maintenance equipment. This specialized vehicle features a retractable wing mechanism that allows it to clear multiple lanes of traffic in a single pass. The deployment of this technology is intended to improve the efficiency of snow removal operations across the city.

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Financial data released by the city indicates that the total budget allocated for road clearing operations this year is approximately 58 million dollars. The first half of 2026 consumed 34 million dollars of this budget, leaving 24 million dollars available for the remainder of the year. These funds support the ongoing efforts to keep major arteries and residential areas accessible during winter storms.

Priority Snow Plan Execution

Calgary utilizes a structured Priority Snow Plan to organize its snow removal efforts systematically. During the initial 18 hours after snowfall ceases, crews focus on Priority 1 routes. These include high-traffic corridors carrying more than 20,000 vehicles daily, such as Crowchild Trail, as well as downtown cycle tracks. It is important to note that Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are managed by the provincial government, not the city.

Between 18 and 36 hours after the snow stops falling, municipal crews shift their focus to Priority 2 routes. This category encompasses roads with over 5,000 vehicles per day, such as Kensington Road and Acadia Drive. Crews also prioritize designated emergency routes near hospitals and fire stations, along with bus routes and roads featuring on-street bike lanes.

Parking Bans and Residential Clearing

After the initial 36-hour period, attention turns to Priority 3 routes, which include school zones and playground areas. While the city does not typically clear snow from all residential streets, crews will level ruts in these areas as needed to ensure basic drivability. The city may also implement snow route parking bans to facilitate clearing operations.

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These parking bans are enacted when significant snow accumulation occurs and can last for up to 72 hours. Snow routes are clearly marked by blue signs featuring a white snowflake symbol. Vehicles parked on these routes during a ban are subject to ticketing or towing, although on-street accessible parking remains exempt from these restrictions to support individuals with mobility challenges.