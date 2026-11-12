Calgary Police Service Suspends Crime Stoppers Partnership Following Major Data Breach

The Calgary Police Service has temporarily halted the use of Crime Stoppers after a breach by third-party vendor Navigate360 exposed 1.5 million tips. An interim phone solution is being developed while privacy watchdogs investigate.

The Calgary Police Service has officially suspended its partnership with Crime Stoppers following a significant cybersecurity incident that compromised sensitive data from citizens across Canada.

This decisive action comes in the wake of a major data breach that occurred earlier in the year, involving Navigate360, the third-party vendor responsible for managing the digital platform utilized by Crime Stoppers. The breach, which was discovered in March, resulted in the exposure of approximately 1.5 million tips that had been submitted to Canadian Crime Stoppers programs over the past twenty-five years.

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Privacy Watchdog Launches Investigation

According to reports from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the compromised data included information submitted by the public, raising serious concerns about privacy and the security of confidential criminal tips. In response to the severity of the incident, Canada's federal privacy watchdog has initiated a formal investigation to determine the extent of the data loss and to assess whether proper protocols were followed by the organizations involved.

In a statement released to media outlets on Thursday, representatives from the Calgary Police Service confirmed that they have jointly decided with Calgary Crime Stoppers to temporarily halt the use of the tipping platform. The police department emphasized that this suspension is a precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety and privacy of the community. They are currently collaborating with Crime Stoppers to implement an interim, phone-based solution for receiving tips.

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The authorities expressed their intention to resume the use of the digital Crime Stoppers system once a secure and verified process has been established. It is important to note that while Crime Stoppers operates independently of the Calgary Police Service and manages its own distinct information databases, the partnership remains vital for law enforcement.

Police Urge Public To Report Crimes

The police stated that Crime Stoppers is an invaluable partner that has historically helped investigators advance cases and solve crimes, and they remain committed to preserving this resource for the community. Despite the suspension of the digital platform, law enforcement urges the public not to lose hope in reporting crimes.

The Calgary Police Service has advised anyone who feels threatened, intimidated, or has specific concerns about their personal safety as a result of this data breach to contact their local police jurisdiction directly. The authorities are working diligently to re-establish a secure framework for receiving anonymous tips, ensuring that the community can continue to play an active role in public safety without risking their personal information.

The ongoing investigation by privacy regulators will likely lead to further scrutiny of third-party vendors handling sensitive law enforcement data, potentially influencing how similar organizations across the country manage their digital infrastructure. The Calgary Police Service remains dedicated to finding a secure way forward that balances the need for public engagement with the imperative of protecting individual privacy rights in an increasingly digital world.