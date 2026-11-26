The Calgary Police Service has issued a public appeal to locate Andrew, a 44-year-old man missing since October 26 from downtown Calgary. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

The Calgary Police Service has launched an urgent public appeal to help locate a 44-year-old man named Andrew, who has been missing from the downtown Calgary area since October 26. Family members have reported that they have not heard from him for an extended period of time, prompting the police to issue a formal news release on Thursday to broaden the search efforts. Investigators have stated that they are now turning to the community for assistance as they work to determine his current whereabouts and ensure his safety.

Investigation Status and Police Appeal

According to the Calgary Police Service, investigators have exhausted all standard investigative avenues regarding the disappearance of Andrew. The police department explicitly stated in their Thursday news release that they require public support to move the case forward. While there is currently no indication that Andrew's absence is the result of foul play, authorities emphasize that his family and the police are deeply concerned for his well-being given the length of time he has been uncontactable.

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Physical Description and Known Patterns

Andrew is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, which converts to approximately 170 centimetres, and weighing about 180 pounds, or 82 kilograms. He has short brown hair and brown eyes, characteristics that can help the public identify him if seen. Police note that Andrew is known to frequent the downtown area, which suggests that he may still be in or near the city centre where he was last seen or known to spend time.

Guidance for Witnesses and Call to Action

The Calgary Police Service is asking anyone who may have seen Andrew or has information regarding his current location to come forward immediately. Members of the public with any relevant details are instructed to call the police at 403-266-1234. It is important to note that the Calgary Police Service does not share the last names of individuals who are reported missing, so the individual is referred to only by the first name Andrew in all official communications.

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Significance of the Downtown Area Search

The focus on the downtown Calgary region is critical to the ongoing search for Andrew. Since the police have confirmed that he is known to frequent this specific zone, it remains the primary area of interest for investigators and the public alike. The lack of communication from Andrew for an extended period has heightened the urgency for his family and the police to establish contact or locate him physically to confirm his safety.

Community Role in Missing Person Cases

This appeal highlights the essential role the community plays in locating missing persons when standard police investigations have not yet yielded results. By sharing Andrew's physical description and last known habits, the Calgary Police Service aims to mobilize public vigilance in the downtown streets. Residents and visitors in Calgary are encouraged to remain alert for any signs of Andrew and to report any sightings to the provided police number without delay.