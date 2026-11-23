Three Calgary police officers face manslaughter and assault charges in connection with the death of 42-year-old Jon Wells at the Carriage House Inn in September 2024.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has confirmed that three Calgary police officers have been charged with manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm in connection with the death of Jon Wells.

Three Calgary Officers Face Manslaughter And Assault Charges

Constables Roy Braun, Filip Poskovic, and Vincent Washington are the individuals facing these serious criminal allegations. The confirmation of these charges marks a significant development in the investigation into the events that occurred at the Carriage House Inn in September 2024. Each of the three constables has been formally charged with two distinct offenses stemming from the incident. The charges include manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm.

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The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team announced these charges on Monday, bringing official closure to the preliminary investigation phase. The agency stated that the three police officers were arrested earlier on the same day the charges were filed. This procedural step formalizes the transition from investigation to potential prosecution. Vincent Washington's lawyer, Don MacLeod, issued a statement to CTV News regarding his client's position on the matter.

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MacLeod stated that Washington maintains his innocence and intends to mount a vigorous defense against the charges. He also clarified that all three police officers voluntarily appeared to be charged. None of the three officers are currently held in custody pending their legal proceedings. Their next scheduled court appearance is set for January 6, 2027.

Investigation Reveals Details Of Jon Wells Police Incident

The charges are the direct result of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team's investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jon Wells' death. Wells, who was forty-two years old, died during an altercation with police officers at the Carriage House Inn located in south Calgary. The incident took place on September 17, 2024, according to the timeline established by investigators. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team's previous report provided critical details about the initial contact between Wells and law enforcement.

According to the report, Wells was unarmed when he was approached by an officer in the lobby of the Carriage House Inn. The report noted that Wells was not told to identify himself, nor was he informed that he was being detained at the start of the interaction. As the interaction progressed, police attempted to grab Wells, which resulted in a physical fight. During this altercation, Wells was tackled and punched by the officers involved.

Officer Force And Handcuffing Led To Wells Death

After the physical confrontation concluded, officers handcuffed Wells while he was on the floor. Emergency crews subsequently arrived at the scene and found Wells to be unresponsive. Despite the medical response, Wells died at the scene of the incident. The combination of the use of force, the handcuffing, and the subsequent death has led to the current manslaughter and assault charges against the Calgary Police Service officers involved.