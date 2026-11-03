Calgary Police Launch Safer Pathways Initiative With YWCA Calgary

The Calgary Police Service partners with YWCA Calgary and FearIsNotLove to embed support staff in domestic conflict units, aiming for earlier intervention and better coordination.

The Calgary Police Service has launched a new collaborative initiative called Safer Pathways, designed to provide more coordinated support for individuals impacted by family violence. This program involves embedding staff from two local organizations, YWCA Calgary and FearIsNotLove, directly within the police service's domestic conflict unit at headquarters.

Integrated Support Model Details

The co-location model aims to improve collaboration between law enforcement and community agencies by allowing them to share information and coordinate services more effectively. By placing support workers on-site, the initiative seeks to connect victims with resources sooner than traditional methods allow. The announcement regarding this partnership was made during a news conference on Tuesday, highlighting the strategic shift toward integrated response mechanisms.

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Addressing High Domestic Call Volumes

Inspector Lee Wayne emphasized the urgency of the initiative by citing that police received nearly 25,000 domestic-related reports in 2025 alone. This volume averages out to approximately 2,076 calls each month, underscoring the complexity of domestic abuse which cannot be addressed through enforcement alone. Wayne noted that effective intervention requires police to work closely with community organizations to bring specialized expertise and resources to those affected.

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Prevention Versus Crisis Intervention

Kim Ruse, CEO of FearIsNotLove, described the project as a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between preventing violence and intervening in crises. She explained that historically, police would respond to incidents first, followed by community agencies offering support, a process where critical details could get lost. Ruse stated that working more closely together allows for earlier risk recognition and ensures people receive the right support at the right time without navigating complicated systems while in crisis.

Early Intervention Goals and Resources

Talia Bell, CEO of YWCA Calgary, stated that the goal is to intervene earlier before conflicts escalate into serious charges, thereby increasing impact and deepening engagement with traumatized individuals. Free and confidential help is available by calling 211, with additional resources including the Domestic Violence and Abuse Helpline at 403-234-SAFE (7233). The Men& program coordinated by FearIsNotLove offers resources for men at 1-833-327-MENS (6367), while the LUNA Child and Youth Advocacy Centre provides support for families through partner agency referrals.