Calgary police renew their 16th annual Toy Angels partnership with the Salvation Army, collecting new toys at district offices until Dec 20 to support local families.

Calgary police are officially launching their annual contribution to the Toy Angels charity drive for the 16th consecutive year. The local law enforcement agency has positioned donation bins at several key community locations throughout the city to facilitate toy collections for local families in need.

Every child deserves to experience the excitement of finding a present or two under the tree, according to the force. The Calgary Police Service expressed pride in their long-standing tradition of helping make this holiday joy possible for residents across the region.

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Residents wishing to participate can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the offices for districts 2 through 8. Additional drop-off points include the Westwinds area, the Calgary Police Community Counter, and the Downtown Safety Hub. All items must be brand new and unwrapped to ensure hygiene and safety standards are met.

Salvation Army Partnership Details

The Toy Angels campaign operates in direct support of the Salvation Army organization. This charitable program has a history of supporting Calgary families for over 35 years. The Salvation Army noted on its official website that they appreciate every new, unwrapped toy that gets dropped off at one of their many partner locations.

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Financial donations are also an important part of this program. Information about making monetary contributions can be found online through the Salvation Army resources. The organization relies on these combined efforts of physical toys and financial support to assist families during the holiday season.

Collection Deadlines and Locations

Toys will be accepted at the designated Calgary Police Service locations through Dec 20. This deadline ensures that all collected items can be processed and distributed to families before the holidays. Community members are encouraged to visit the specified district offices or community counters to contribute their donations before the cutoff date.

The continued participation of the Calgary Police Service demonstrates their commitment to community welfare. By providing accessible drop-off points across multiple districts, the police service aims to remove barriers for residents who wish to give back. This effort ensures that more children in Calgary can enjoy the festive spirit this year.

Longstanding Community Tradition

For 16 years, the Calgary Police Service has shown support for the Toy Angels initiative. This longevity highlights the enduring relationship between the force and the Salvation Army. The consistent annual participation underscores the importance of such charitable efforts in the local community.

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As the deadline of Dec 20 approaches, the force encourages anyone with new, unwrapped toys to spare to swing by the offices. The hope is that through these collective efforts, the Salvation Army can continue its 35-year legacy of supporting Calgary families during the holidays.