Calgary Police Investigate Youth Fight and Hit-and-Run on Rundlehorn Drive

Calgary police link a violent youth fight involving weapons to a subsequent intentional hit-and-run on Rundlehorn Drive, seeking public footage for the Oct. 19 investigation.

Calgary Police are investigating a serious violent incident involving a group of youth in the Rundle neighborhood last month. The investigation began just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, when officers responded to reports of a fight at a playground in the 4100 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E.

Violent Altercation Involves Multiple Weapons

Upon arrival, officers obtained video from a witness that clearly showed two groups of youth fighting. According to a Thursday news release from Calgary Police, the altercation was not a simple scuffle but involved various weapons. Investigators stated that bear spray, machetes, and a possible firearm were used during the incident.

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The presence of such dangerous items suggests a high level of premeditation or escalation among the youth involved. Police did not release specific names or ages of the individuals involved at this stage, focusing instead on the weapons and the chaos caused in the public space.

Intentional Hit-and-Run Follows Immediately

Shortly after the fight reports, officers were called to a separate but connected incident involving a hit-and-run. This second call came regarding a pedestrian in the 3800 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. Police say a white Mercedes SUV struck the pedestrian before the occupants fled the area on foot.

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The pedestrian suffered injuries that police confirmed were non-life-threatening and non-life-altering. Despite the severity of the injuries, the victim is expected to recover without long-term physical disability. The white Mercedes SUV was left at the scene initially, but the drivers escaped on foot.

Dashcam Footage Links Both Incidents

Investigators believe the fight and the hit-and-run are related. As part of the investigation, officers reviewed dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle. This footage showed that the pedestrian was intentionally struck by the white Mercedes SUV, distinguishing this event from an accidental collision.

Calgary Police emphasized the intentional nature of the strike based on the visual evidence. The coordination between the fight and the subsequent vehicle incident suggests the perpetrators may have been attempting to flee or escalate the violence further after the initial confrontation.

Police Seek Footage and Public Assistance

Calgary Police are asking anyone who witnessed either incident to come forward. Individuals who were in the area between approximately 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, are urged to contact the department. This specific timeframe covers the duration of both the fight and the subsequent hit-and-run event.

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Residents or drivers who have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. during this window are specifically requested to submit their media. Police want to secure all available evidence to identify the suspects and the individuals involved in both the weapons altercation and the vehicle strike.

Contact Information for Witnesses

Members of the public with information are asked to call Calgary Police at 403-266-1234. This dedicated line allows witnesses to provide tips regarding the white Mercedes SUV, the weapons used, or the identities of the youth involved. Police continue to review all available video evidence to build a comprehensive case.

The investigation remains active as officers work to identify the occupants of the white Mercedes SUV and the individuals involved in the fight. Calgary Police encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the Rundle area to help resolve this violent crime.