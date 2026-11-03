Calgary Police Investigate Homicide After Human Remains Found in Skyview Ranch Residence

Police in Calgary have charged two individuals with indignity to a body after discovering human remains at a Skyview Ranch home, prompting a homicide investigation into the deceased.

Calgary Police Service officers launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of human remains at a residential property in the northeast sector of the city last week. The serious development originated from a routine welfare check performed on the morning of October 27 at a home located in the 200 block of Skyview Ranch Road N.E.

Discovery of Remains Triggers Homicide Probe

Officers responding to the welfare call found evidence consistent with human remains during a thorough search of the residence. This discovery immediately elevated the nature of the inquiry, leading police to confirm that the deceased individual had died under suspicious circumstances. An autopsy was subsequently performed to determine the cause and manner of death, which police officially classified as a homicide in their public release issued on Tuesday.

Also read Calgary Police Launch Safer Pathways Initiative With YWCA Calgary

Two Individuals Charged With Indignity

Police arrested two residents at the scene and have laid charges against both individuals. Michael Lee, aged 49, and Helen Lee, aged 50, were charged with indignity to a body. Court documents allege that both defendants improperly interfered with or offered indignity to human remains by storing them in containers between October 23, 2026, and October 27, 2026. These charges are brought under section 182(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Court Appearances Scheduled for Both Accused

The legal process for the accused is now underway, with distinct dates set for their initial court appearances in Calgary. Helen Lee is scheduled to appear in court on November 6. Michael Lee is next scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on November 27. It is important to note that these allegations have yet to be proven in a court of law, and both individuals are presumed innocent until proven otherwise through the judicial process.

Advertisement

Identity Confirmed But Not Publicly Released

Police have confirmed that the identity of the deceased has been successfully determined. Despite this confirmation, authorities have declined to disclose the name of the victim to the public at this time. Law enforcement officials are currently engaged in efforts to notify the next of kin of the deceased. The decision to withhold the name is part of standard procedure while sensitive family notifications are being completed.

Ongoing Investigation And Public Appeal

The investigation into the homicide remains active, and Calgary Police Service is seeking any additional information from the community that might assist with the case. Residents or individuals who possess relevant information are strongly encouraged to come forward. Police can be contacted directly at 403-266-1234, or tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.