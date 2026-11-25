Calgary Police Youth Foundation supported the 20th annual Shop with a Cop event at Sunridge Shopping Centre, giving Grade 9 students $200 gift cards.

Calgary Police Service officers joined Sunridge Shopping Centre staff on Wednesday to host the 20th annual Shop with a Cop event for 33 local Grade 9 students. This long-standing community initiative serves as a strategic platform to foster trust and positive relationships between law enforcement personnel and the youth of Calgary. The event brought together students from 11 different schools located within District 4 to participate in a structured shopping experience designed to highlight community service and personal achievement.

Building Trust Through Direct Interaction

Constable Munya Mwayi, a community resource officer with the Calgary Police Service, emphasized the unique nature of the event as a critical window for one-on-one engagement between officers and students. The primary mechanism of the program allows young people to interact with police in a relaxed, non-enforcement environment, while officers simultaneously learn about the interests and aspirations of the youth. Mwayi noted that these interactions enable both parties to enjoy each other's company, breaking down traditional barriers that often exist during routine police contacts.

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The students selected for this year's event were nominated by teachers and school administrators based on specific criteria related to their conduct and contributions. Recognitions included academic excellence, outstanding sporting achievements, significant volunteer work, and other forms of dedicated community service. This selection process ensures that the participants are representatives of positive behavior and hard work within the District 4 educational community.

$200 Gift Cards Support Student Choices

Calgary Police Youth Foundation provided each participating Grade 9 student with a mall gift card valued at $200 to facilitate their shopping experience at Sunridge Shopping Centre. The foundation's support is instrumental in allowing students to select items without financial constraint, focusing purely on their personal preferences and desires. Constable Mwayi expressed interest in observing the diverse range of items students choose, noting that the participants are typically selfless individuals who often prioritize purchasing gifts for their parents.

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While many students indicated a desire to buy presents for their families, the event also encourages a moment of personal indulgence for the youths themselves. Mwayi highlighted the emotional significance of the experience, expressing anticipation for the interactions where students are encouraged to pick one item that is exclusively for them. This psychological shift from giving to receiving is a deliberate component of the program, aiming to validate the personal worth of each student involved.

Student Voices and Holiday Goodies

Student Kida Farrant described the experience as a genuine treat that brought her significant happiness. She focused her shopping efforts primarily on selecting Christmas gifts for her family, reflecting the selfless nature often observed among participants. Farrant's perspective highlights the personal impact of the event, which extends beyond the material goods to include the emotional benefit of feeling valued and recognized by the community.

In addition to the financial gift cards, students received shopping bags containing holiday goodies provided by various retailers at Sunridge Shopping Centre. These supplementary gifts added an extra layer of festivity to the day, reinforcing the collaborative effort between local businesses and the police service. The combination of retail contributions and police-led organization creates a comprehensive support system for the participating students, ensuring a memorable and positive experience for all involved.