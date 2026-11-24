The Calgary Police Discovery Centre now has its first accredited facility dog, Mickey, who will support students and visitors alongside his handler Const. Steve Hill.

The Calgary Police Discovery Centre now has its first accredited facility dog, named Mickey. The dog was presented with his Calgary Police Service (CPS) badge on Tuesday. Mickey was trained by the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS), and he will work at the facility alongside his handler, Const. Steve Hill.

The Calgary Police Discovery Centre is located in the community of Westwinds and operates as a free interactive police museum. The facility welcomes visitors who want to learn about policing in an open, hands-on setting, and the arrival of an accredited facility dog marks a new addition to its public programs.

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How Mickey Will Support Students and Visitors

Mickey will provide comfort and emotional support to students who visit the centre. His presence is designed to help young learners feel more at ease during lessons that can be difficult to hear about.

Const. Steve Hill will also work with Mickey to engage with families and other visitors. According to Hill, the goal is to create positive connections between the public and the police, so that visitors see officers in a friendlier and more approachable light.

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Hill explained that Mickey has been with him for two months. He said the dog's role is to support the learning that takes place at the centre, which covers sensitive subjects that can affect students emotionally.

Why the Learning Topics Call for Extra Support

Hill said many of the learning topics at the centre can be traumatizing for students who come in. He listed guns, gangs, drug life, unhealthy relationships and cyber safety as subjects that can upset young visitors.

When a student becomes traumatized or upset by these lessons, Hill said the role of the staff is to support that student through the learning opportunity. Mickey is intended to be part of that support, giving students a calm presence during difficult moments.

Hill's Experience With PADS Dogs and What Comes Next

Hill is not new to working with a PADS dog. He was also the handler for Calibri, a member of the CPS victim assistance support team, who retired earlier this year.

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Mickey's arrival extends the partnership between the Calgary Police Service and the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society at a public-facing site in Westwinds. Visitors and students who attend the centre can expect to meet Mickey and Hill as part of the facility's regular activities.