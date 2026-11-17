Calgary police are running check stops throughout November to enforce child safety seat laws. Drivers risk fines up to $211 for improperly installed seats. Learn about common errors and official guidelines.

Calgary Police are conducting targeted check stops across the city throughout the entire month of November. The primary objective of these enforcement actions is to verify that all children traveling in vehicles have their safety seats properly secured. This initiative aims to improve road safety standards and ensure compliance with provincial regulations regarding child passenger protection.

Enforcement Action and Financial Penalties

Law enforcement officers are actively inspecting vehicles to ensure drivers comply with child safety seat requirements. Drivers who operate a vehicle with a child in an improperly secured safety seat face immediate legal consequences. The penalty for this violation can be a fine of up to $211. These check stops serve as both an enforcement measure and a public education effort to reduce accidents caused by unsafe seating.

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Three Basic Types of Child Safety Seats

There are three basic types of child safety seats that are recognized in Alberta. These types are rear-facing, forward-facing, and booster. Each type is specifically designed for different ages and weights of children. It is mandatory that each seat is installed according to the specific manufacturers instructions. Proper selection and installation are critical components of ensuring child safety during travel.

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Common Installation Errors Identified by Officers

Calgary Police officers frequently encounter several common errors when checking car seats during these stops. The most common errors include chest clips positioned too low on the child. Officers also observe internal straps that are too loose, which compromises security. Other frequent violations include car seats that are not tethered when required. Additionally, many car seats are found to be loosely installed, either with the seat belt or universal safety attachment. These installation mistakes significantly increase the risk of injury in the event of a collision.

Official Resources and Future Road Safety Goals

Any driver looking to learn more about car seats and how to properly install them can visit the following resources. Official resources include the Car Seat Guidelines in Alberta. These guidelines cover instructions for rear-facing, forward-facing, and booster seat usage. The City of Calgary stated in a press release that road safety is a shared responsibility. Safe choices behind the wheel can help prevent collisions, reduce serious injuries and save lives as we work toward zero fatalities on Calgary roads.