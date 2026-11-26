Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan addresses the serious manslaughter charges against three officers involved in the death of Jon Wells, pledging to rebuild community trust.

Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan described the manslaughter charges laid against three of her officers as extremely serious during a public address on Wednesday. The Calgary Police Chief made these comments at the Calgary Police Commission's monthly meeting, where she outlined her strategy to earn back the trust of Calgarians following the death of Jon Wells. Wells, a 42-year-old Indigenous man, died after an altercation with police at the Carriage House Inn in south Calgary on September 17, 2024. The announcement of charges against Constables Roy Braun, Filip Poskovic, and Vincent Washington by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team ( ASIRT) has intensified scrutiny on the police service.

Mechanism Of Incident And ASIRT Findings

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team released a detailed report earlier in the week clarifying the sequence of events that led to the fatal outcome. The investigation concluded that Jon Wells was unarmed when he was approached by an officer in the lobby of the hotel. The report explicitly stated that Wells was not instructed to identify himself nor was he told that he was being detained at the start of the encounter. According to the findings, police attempted to grab Wells, which resulted in a physical fight. During this altercation, Wells was tackled, punched, and tased by the responding officers.

Also read Three Calgary Police Officers Charged In Deadly 2024 Use of Force Incident Involving Jon Wells

The ASIRT report further detailed that after the struggle, a spit mask was placed on Wells's head while he was lying face down, bleeding, and vomiting. Emergency Medical Services administered a sedative to the man, but he remained on the floor for a short period before being pronounced dead at the scene. These specific factual findings form the basis for the charges of manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm against the three constables. The severity of these medical and procedural details underscores the gravity of the situation for the police leadership.

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Status

All three officers named in the charges-Roy Braun, Filip Poskovic, and Vincent Washington-remain on leave with pay while the legal process unfolds. Through their legal representatives, each officer has maintained their innocence regarding the allegations. The Calgary Police Chief acknowledged that the case now rests with the third-party investigative body and the judicial system. McLellan emphasized that the police service does not interfere with the court process, noting that the charges have been formally laid and are now before the courts for adjudication.

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Chief Katie McLellan stated that the police service will wait for the judicial outcome to determine the final resolution of the case. The officers are scheduled to return to court on January 6 for the next procedural hearing. This legal timeline indicates that the resolution of these serious charges will take significant time. The stance of the officers and their legal teams remains consistent with claims of innocence, creating a complex dynamic for the police service as it navigates public scrutiny and internal protocol.

Real-World Impact And Future Steps

The charges have immediate implications for the Calgary Police Service's relationship with Indigenous communities and the broader public. In response to questions about rebuilding trust, Chief Katie McLellan confirmed that the police service's Indigenous teams are actively working with the community. These teams continue to hold dialogues with elders to address concerns and restore confidence in law enforcement. McLellan recognized that the incident and the subsequent charges may have a negative impact on trust and relationships, stating that the service continues to work hard to mitigate these effects.

This period of introspection and community engagement occurs simultaneously with the police service's budget deliberations at city hall. The Calgary Police Service is currently requesting additional funding to support hundreds of newly trained frontline officers. Chief McLellan addressed the potential tension between the need for resources and the community trust issues raised by the Jon Wells case. She affirmed that despite the budgetary pressures and the ongoing legal challenges, the police service remains committed to addressing the impact on community relations. The coming months will see continued court proceedings and ongoing efforts to maintain dialogue with Indigenous stakeholders.