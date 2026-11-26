Calgary police charged Rebecca Chen with multiple counts of possessing and trafficking stolen property after seizing $50,000 in Lululemon goods from her NE home.

Calgary police have formally charged a 25-year-old woman with multiple offenses connected to the online sale of stolen high-end apparel. Rebecca Chen faces several counts including possession of stolen property and fraud after investigators linked a Facebook Marketplace account to thefts from local retailers. The arrest underscores the force's commitment to cracking down on digital fencing operations that profit from retail theft.

Investigation Targets Facebook Marketplace Listings

The Calgary police investigation began when officers identified a Facebook Marketplace account advertising new Lululemon clothing at significantly discounted prices. Upon closer scrutiny, authorities determined that many of the items listed for sale were allegedly stolen from various stores in the Calgary area. The discrepancy between the brand-new condition of the goods and the low prices raised red flags, prompting a deeper examination of the seller's operations and inventory sources.

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Search Warrant Seizes $50,000 in Apparel

On October 23, police executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 100 block of Harvest Grove N.E. During the operation, officers seized a substantial quantity of clothing with an estimated total value of approximately $50,000. This seizure represents the physical evidence gathered during the probe into the alleged fencing operation and serves as the tangible link between Chen and the stolen merchandise.

Specific Criminal Charges Filed Against Defendant

As a direct result of the investigation, Rebecca Chen has been charged with a suite of criminal offenses related to the stolen goods. The charges include two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of trafficking stolen property under $5,000, and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. Additionally, she faces one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

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Court Appearance Scheduled for January 2027

Rebecca Chen is scheduled to appear in court on January 10, 2027, to answer to these charges. The upcoming court date marks the next step in the legal process for the accused, where the details of the prosecution's case will be formally presented. Her release conditions and bail status remain subject to the rulings of the judicial system as the case proceeds through the courts.

Police Warn Consumers About Online Risks

Calgary police are using this case to remind residents to exercise extreme caution when purchasing designer items through online marketplaces. Authorities urge Calgarians to verify the authenticity of sellers and to be skeptical of deals that appear too good to be true to avoid inadvertently buying stolen merchandise. This warning aims to deter consumers from providing a market for goods obtained through criminal activity.