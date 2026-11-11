Calgary Plans End of McMahon Stadium Era After 2026 Grey Cup

Calgary officials and the CFL confirm McMahon Stadium will host its final game in 2026. Stakeholders cite aging infrastructure and fan demands as drivers for a new venue.

Conversations are underway in Calgary to designate the 2026 Grey Cup as the final championship game held at McMahon Stadium. The historic 66-year-old venue is scheduled to host the Canadian Football League's title match on Sunday between the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes. This event marks the sixth time the showcase game has returned to the site, which has served as the home of the Calgary Stampeders since 1960.

Aging Infrastructure Drives Relocation Talks

McMahon Stadium Society chair Steve Allan stated that replacement parts for stadium seats are no longer available, forcing reliance on salvaging Saddledome seats as a temporary measure. Allan described the current maintenance efforts as patching up an old dog, noting that the guts of the building are simply too old to sustain long-term operations. He emphasized that it is time for a new building to replace the deteriorating structure.

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Stampede Studies GMC Stadium Adaptation

The Calgary Stampede has hired a firm to evaluate adding field sports to GMC Stadium, which currently seats 17,000 in its grandstand south of Scotia Place. Executive vice-president Jim Laurendeau acknowledged that McMahon Stadium is past its prime among Canadian stadiums. The study will assess whether the facility can accommodate professional football or other field sports like soccer during non-Stampede periods.

City and University Assess Future Options

The City of Calgary is conducting early-stage due diligence on major sports and event infrastructure without committing to a specific build. Officials are collaborating with the University of Calgary and the McMahon Stadium Society to ensure safe operation while planning for the future. The university, which owns the land and houses its own football team, has raised approximately $23 million for a new 5,000-seat multi-purpose stadium on campus.

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Fan Expectations Fuel Urgency for New Venue

Calgary Stampeders president Jay McNeil argued that fan expectations for premium experiences have significantly outpaced what McMahon can offer. He noted that modern attendees demand community-focused seating and standing room options that the current stadium cannot provide. McNeil warned that failing to update the experience makes ticket sales and business growth increasingly difficult every day.

Timeline Targets 2033 Season Start

New turf installed last year at McMahon has an eight-year lifespan, prompting plans to secure a new venue by the start of the 2033 season. Steve Allan indicated that the organization does not want to install turf in the aging building again. While the Stampeders will continue playing at McMahon for several more years, stakeholders agree that immediate action is required to transition to a sustainable long-term solution.