Calgary Petting Farm Reopens After Cryptosporidium Outbreak

Butterfield Acres in Calgary has reopened after a voluntary closure due to a cryptosporidium outbreak that sickened five people. The farm implemented extensive disinfection measures and is now emphasizing hand hygiene for visitors.

A popular Calgary petting farm , Butterfield Acres , has reopened to the public after a voluntary closure prompted by a cryptosporidium outbreak. The farm took swift action to disinfect the property following confirmation of the parasitic infection, which has so far affected five individuals.

The initial cases were identified among farm staff, with two workers who had recently returned from Mexico also exhibiting symptoms. Subsequent testing revealed the presence of cryptosporidium, leading to the farm’s immediate closure and a comprehensive disinfection protocol. The source of the outbreak was traced back to twin bull calves purchased from a local dairy farm in March, one of which was carrying the parasite.

Butterfield Acres leveraged experience gained from a previous closure in October due to avian influenza to implement rigorous cleaning and disinfection procedures. These included establishing dedicated disinfection zones, utilizing personal protective equipment for staff, thoroughly cleaning and emptying animal pens, and applying disinfectant to the barn both internally and externally. Fences were also meticulously disinfected. The farm collaborated closely with an Alberta Health Services veterinarian, who confirmed that animal-to-animal transmission was not a concern.

The farm manager, Tania Katay, emphasized the speed with which they responded once the diagnosis was confirmed. She explained that they immediately began cleaning the calf pen and proactively closed the farm to visitors. Katay also highlighted the importance of preventative measures going forward, stating that any future animal purchases will involve a period of isolation and thorough testing before integration into the farm’s population.

The farm had previously purchased animals from the same dairy farm for several years without incident, and did not routinely test for parasites. Upon reopening, Butterfield Acres is prioritizing public health and safety. Prominent signage has been erected throughout the property to inform visitors about the recent outbreak, and staff are actively distributing Alberta Health Services pamphlets and providing information about the importance of hand hygiene. Visitors are being urged to practice diligent handwashing.

Health officials have stated that anyone who visited Butterfield Acres on or after April 9th may have been exposed to the parasite and are advising individuals experiencing symptoms such as watery diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or weight loss to contact Health Link or seek medical attention. Cryptosporidium is highly contagious and spreads through contact with infected fecal matter. While most individuals recover without intervention, those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of severe illness.

The farm is committed to maintaining a safe environment for both animals and visitors and is implementing enhanced protocols to prevent future outbreaks. The farm is home to a variety of animals that the public can interact with, and the reopening allows families to once again enjoy the petting farm experience





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Cryptosporidium Butterfield Acres Calgary Petting Farm Outbreak

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