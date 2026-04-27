Calgary Mayor Proposes New Downtown Police Station to Combat Rising Crime

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has introduced a motion to explore the feasibility of reopening a police station in the downtown core, citing concerns over increasing violent crime and social disorder. The proposal, supported by 11 council members, seeks to address safety issues for residents, businesses, and workers in the area. The city will assess potential locations and costs, with discussions ongoing about partnerships and community engagement.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has proposed a motion to re-establish a police station in the city's downtown core, a move aimed at addressing rising crime rates and enhancing public safety .

The last downtown police station, located on 11th Avenue, closed in 2017, leaving Calgary as the only major Canadian city without a central police presence. Farkas emphasized the need for a downtown station to improve safety for residents, businesses, and workers, stating that the area is disproportionately affected by violent incidents and social disorder.

The motion, supported by 11 council members, directs city officials to assess potential city-owned properties for a new station and evaluate the costs of construction and operation. Farkas envisions the new station as a hub for both law enforcement and community support, potentially partnering with private organizations, non-profits, or higher levels of government.

The proposal comes as the Calgary Police Service prepares to release its 2025 annual report, which highlights a 16% increase in violent crime compared to the five-year average, with assaults making up 68% of reported incidents. Downtown Calgary has one of the highest violent crime rates in the city, prompting calls for action.

Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean suggested repurposing the site of the Calgary Drop-In Centre for the new station, arguing that it would attract investment and revitalize the East Village. While McLean supports the idea, other council members, like Councillor Atkinson, remain undecided on the proposal. Farkas stressed the importance of community engagement in determining the best location, whether through repurposing an existing building or constructing a new one.

The initiative reflects broader concerns about crime and social disorder in Calgary, with recent reports indicating a nearly 60% rise in violent crime on transit over the past decade. Police Chief Mark Neufeld has described the trend as 'very concerning,' underscoring the urgency of the situation. The city's current downtown community counter on Sixth Avenue serves as a limited police presence, handling non-emergency reports but lacking full station capabilities.

Farkas's plan aims to create a more comprehensive solution, combining enforcement with compassionate community services. As the debate unfolds, the city will weigh the benefits of a downtown police station against the logistical and financial challenges, with a focus on improving safety and quality of life for all Calgarians





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