Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said the Alberta government appears to have fumbled a bill that would let the province bulldoze bike lanes and download costs onto cities, but that the premier's office promised municipalities will not pay.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said Friday that a proposed Alberta bill allowing the province to remove municipal bike lanes appears to be a premature draft version and that he expects amendments.

The legislation, tabled Thursday, would give Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen authority to order the removal of bike lanes. Farkas said Premier Danielle Smith's office promised him municipalities will not bear the cost. Speaking outside city council chambers, Farkas said the premier's office told him the cost downloading was a mistake. He said the provincial government will fully pay for any change orders required.

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Premier Promises Municipalities Pay No Cost

The premier's office has told me that under no circumstances will municipalities be paying for this and I take that to the bank, Farkas said. The premier's office and the transportation ministry were asked for clarification but did not immediately respond. Dreeshen said Thursday the bill responds to concerns that some bike lanes reduce road capacity and parking, increase congestion and can get in the way of emergency vehicles.

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He said the goal is for bike lanes to be removed when road maintenance is already scheduled in the same location so that it is cheaper. This means working with both Edmonton and Calgary to identify where those bike lanes do not make sense, he said. Dreeshen said he wants to collaborate with the province's two largest cities, but added they have extensive budgets for bike lanes while the province does not.

Farkas said the bill states bike lanes will be forbidden unless approved by the transportation minister, but that is not how he expects the legislation would work. I understand that to be an oversight and a mistake in terms of the legislation, and I fully expect that there's future amendments that will be coming, Farkas said. He said he believes the province is looking to address some concerns municipalities have as both levels of government look at affordable transportation options.

Safety Groups Warn Of Deleterious Effects On Roads

Jack Mason, infrastructure lead for the non-profit Bike Calgary, said he feels safer on his daily bike commute in a bike lane and separated from vehicle traffic rather than having to mingle with cars. It's going to have an easily foreseeable deleterious effect on safety on roads in Alberta, and Albertans will die as a result, Mason said. Bike Edmonton is urging Alberta to scrap the legislation, calling it misguided, impractical and an overstep into municipal politics.

In a Friday statement, Bike Edmonton said cycling is a way to cheaply move around the city as the cost of living increases. It pointed to a 2012 study that found there were much fewer cyclist injuries in areas with bike infrastructure. Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack said the legislation would force property tax increases and undermine local governments. On Thursday, Knack said the actions of Smith's United Conservative Party government do not match the promises it made face to face.

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A Thursday technical briefing for reporters with department officials also created confusion over the scope of the bill. Officials said the responsibility of paying for bike lane removal is not addressed in the proposed legislation but, upon publication, the bill says municipalities must pay. The bill was tabled Thursday by the United Conservative Party government. Farkas spoke Friday.

The Canadian Press files from Lisa Johnson in Edmonton contributed to this report.