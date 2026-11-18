A Calgary massage clinic suspended after a therapist was charged with sexual assault has been granted a reinstated business licence under strict conditions. Yuriy Zhivov is banned from the premises while facing multiple charges that have not yet been proven in court.

A Calgary massage clinic that had to cease operations after sexual assault allegations were made against one of its therapists is now back in business.

Velvet Skin Boutique/Kinesio Massage had its business licence suspended after therapist Yuriy Zhivov was arrested by police in July. He was charged with sexual assault after allegedly touching a client "in a sexual manner without consent" during an appointment. Months later, in October, Calgary police announced Zhivov was facing an additional four charges of sexual assault after more victims came forward with complaints.

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This escalation in charges highlighted the severity of the ongoing investigation and the number of individuals affected by the therapist's alleged actions. City officials said Wednesday that Kinesio Massage's business licence had been reinstated following a licence review hearing. The decision marks a significant shift for the establishment, allowing it to resume operations after a period of enforced closure.

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City Reinstates Massage Licence

"After considering the information available through the licence review process, the city determined that the business licence could be reinstated, subject to conditions addressing the identified public safety concerns," the city said in a Wednesday news release. These conditions were designed to balance the rights of the business owner with the safety of the public.

Under the new conditions, Zhivov is prohibited from attending the business or participating, directly or indirectly, in any massage centre or massage practitioner business activities operating from the location. This ban ensures that the accused individual cannot have any involvement with the clinic or its operations moving forward.

"The city has a responsibility to take appropriate action when information comes forward that raises concerns about public safety," said Michael Briegel, deputy chief of business safety and specialty operations, in a news release. His comments underscore the municipality's commitment to maintaining high standards for public safety in service-oriented businesses.

Conditions Protect Public Safety

"The conditions imposed following the hearing establish clear restrictions intended to protect the public while allowing the business to continue operating. This approach allows the establishment to function while strictly limiting the individual implicated in the crimes.

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" The allegations against Zhivov, 53, have not been proven in court. It is important to note that a criminal charge does not equate to a conviction, and the legal process is still ongoing. The justice system will determine the guilt or innocence of the accused through due process. He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 9 for further proceedings.

Legal Case Continues

Clients and the general public are advised to remain aware of these developments as the legal case unfolds. The reinstatement of the licence is strictly conditional and subject to compliance with the specified restrictions.