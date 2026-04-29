Calgary Man Sentenced for Deadly Crash: Crown Calls Offender a ‘Bomb Waiting to Go Off’

Duane Nepoose, who killed a nine-year-old girl while fleeing police in a stolen minivan, has been sentenced. The Crown argued Nepoose poses a high risk of violent re-offending, while the defence seeks a lesser sentence. The case highlights the devastating consequences of dangerous driving and the impact on victims' families.

Duane Nepoose, the Calgary man responsible for the tragic death of a nine-year-old girl, has been described as a significant danger to public safety by the Crown during sentencing arguments.

Prosecutor Todd Buziak characterized Nepoose as a “bomb waiting to go off,” referencing a pre-sentence report that assessed him as a “very high risk for violent recidivism. ” This assessment stems from Nepoose’s extensive criminal history, which includes prior convictions for violent offenses and a period working as a debt collector for drug-related debts.

The sentencing hearing centers around the devastating events of December 26, 2024, when Nepoose stole a minivan and, while attempting to evade police, crashed into multiple vehicles at the intersection of Macleod Trail and Southland Drive. The collision resulted in the death of nine-year-old Victoria and left her mother and sister with severe injuries. Nepoose previously pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, robbery, and fleeing police.

The Crown is seeking a sentence of up to ten and a half years imprisonment, emphasizing the gravity of Nepoose’s actions and the ongoing threat he poses to society. Buziak argued that Nepoose’s pattern of behavior and high risk of re-offending warrant a substantial penalty to protect the public.

Defence counsel Rebecca Snukal and Sam Taylor are expected to advocate for a sentence in the range of five and a half to seven and a half years, potentially focusing on mitigating factors or arguments for rehabilitation. Justice Indra Maharaj will ultimately determine the appropriate sentence after considering the submissions from both sides and hearing victim impact statements.

These statements will provide a platform for those directly affected by the tragedy to share their experiences and the lasting consequences of Nepoose’s actions. Court evidence, including video footage from Calgary police’s helicopter and a body-worn camera, paints a harrowing picture of the events leading up to and following the crash. The helicopter footage captured Nepoose driving at speeds reaching 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, demonstrating a reckless disregard for the safety of others.

The video from Constable Myles Hovdebo’s body-worn camera shows the immediate aftermath of the collision, with first responders desperately attempting to save Victoria’s life. The footage depicts officers extracting Nepoose from the wreckage and providing immediate medical attention to the injured girl. Despite their valiant efforts, Victoria succumbed to her injuries eight hours after the crash. Her mother sustained a fractured pelvis, liver contusions, and spinal fractures, requiring weeks of hospitalization.

Her sister, Madison, suffered a fractured vertebrae and a Grade 3 concussion. The details of the crime, as presented in court, reveal a sequence of reckless actions that culminated in a devastating loss of life and lasting trauma for the victims and their families. The case highlights the severe consequences of impaired and dangerous driving and the importance of holding offenders accountable for their actions.

The sentencing hearing is a critical step in the pursuit of justice for Victoria and her family, and the outcome will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the community





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