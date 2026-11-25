Spencer Ryan Stolk, 37, faces one count of possessing child pornography after Calgary police seized 14 devices containing thousands of AI-generated abuse images. He remains in custody and is due in court on December 1.

A Calgary man is facing a charge of possessing child pornography after police allegedly found thousands of images of child sexual abuse in his possession.

Spencer Ryan Stolk Charged With Child Pornography Possession

Spencer Ryan Stolk, 37, was charged following the seizure of 14 electronic devices from a residence in the 2000 block of 40 Avenue N.W. on August 1. The images are believed to be animated or created using artificial intelligence technology rather than depicting real children. Calgary Police emphasized there is no evidence that any children were directly victimized in the production of the material.

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Despite the non-photorealistic nature of the content, the significant quantity of files recovered has prompted an active forensic investigation. Stolk remains in police custody as of the latest update. His detention is related to charges unrelated to the current image investigation. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 1, when proceedings regarding the newly filed charge will likely be addressed.

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The investigation began on August 1 when police executed a search warrant at the residence. The seizure of 14 separate electronic devices led to a detailed forensic examination by law enforcement officials. Authorities have not yet confirmed if additional charges will be added following completion of the digital forensic analysis. Stolk has a documented history of facing criminal charges within the past year.

Stolk Faces Multiple Additional Criminal Charges

In August, he was charged with indignity to a human body following the discovery of a woman's body near the village of Cremona in the prior month. He also faced charges related to possession of methamphetamine and administration of a noxious substance to another individual.

Additionally, Stolk faces allegations of theft under $5,000 and fraud over $5,000. These charges are connected to an incident on August 2 involving the alleged drugging, theft, and defrauding of a man. The accumulation of these various charges highlights a pattern of alleged criminal behavior that has drawn significant attention from Calgary Police Service and the broader legal community. Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect's activities to come forward.

The substantial amount of material seized means the investigation is ongoing and complex. Members of the public with relevant details are asked to contact Calgary Police Service directly at 403-266-1234 to assist law enforcement in understanding the full scope of the digital evidence discovered.