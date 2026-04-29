Calgary Judge Approves Payouts in Sex Abuse Class Action Against Former Teachers

A Calgary judge has approved settlements exceeding $15 million for over 50 students abused by former teachers Michael Gregory and Fred Archer at John Ware Junior High School. The class-action lawsuit alleged decades of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse, and a failure by the Calgary Board of Education to adequately respond to disclosures.

A significant legal case has concluded in Calgary with a judge’s approval of financial settlements for over 50 individuals who experienced abuse at the hands of two former teachers.

This decision marks the culmination of a class-action lawsuit brought against the Calgary Board of Education and the former educators, Michael Gregory and Fred Archer, who were employed at John Ware Junior High School. The allegations, spanning from the late 1980s through 2004, detailed instances of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse inflicted upon students.

Justice Michele Hollins of the Calgary Court of King’s Bench formally accepted the payout structure on Wednesday, which allocates funds to plaintiffs categorized into seven distinct classes, with individual awards ranging from a minimum of $24,000 to a maximum of $422,000. The core of the lawsuit centered on accusations that the Calgary Board of Education and school personnel were aware of the ongoing abuse but demonstrably failed to adequately address the numerous disclosures made by students regarding the actions of Gregory and Archer.

The claims suggest a systemic failure to protect vulnerable students and a lack of appropriate intervention despite repeated reports. Michael Gregory, accused of sexually abusing female students and physically abusing male students in various settings – including the school itself, his private property, and during extracurricular activities presented as scouting trips – tragically took his own life in 2021.

This occurred shortly after Calgary police formally charged him with 17 counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation related to his conduct with former students. Adding to the complexity of the case, Fred Archer, 81, now faces new criminal charges alleging further instances of sexual assault against former students at the junior high school. Archer had previously been convicted and served a three-year prison sentence for similar offenses committed at a different educational institution.

The lawsuit further alleged a disturbing pattern of collaboration between Gregory and Archer, suggesting they actively assisted each other in perpetrating abuse and deliberately created a network of support to conceal their actions from parents and fellow teachers. This alleged collusion highlights a deeply troubling breach of trust and a systemic failure of oversight within the school environment.

The plaintiffs’ legal team emphasized the coordinated nature of the abuse, asserting that the two teachers ‘provided cover for each other’ to evade accountability. The resolution of this class-action lawsuit represents a crucial step towards providing redress for the survivors of this horrific abuse. The financial settlements, while not able to fully compensate for the lasting trauma experienced by the plaintiffs, offer a measure of acknowledgment and support as they continue their healing journeys.

The case also serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust safeguarding measures within educational institutions and the critical need for swift and decisive action when allegations of abuse are brought forward. The Calgary Board of Education is contributing $15 million towards the settlements, acknowledging its responsibility in failing to protect students under its care. The legal proceedings have brought to light the devastating impact of unchecked abuse and the long-term consequences for survivors.

The case underscores the necessity for ongoing vigilance and a commitment to creating safe and supportive learning environments for all students. The reporting on this case, conducted by justice affairs reporter Meghan Grant, has spanned over 15 years, focusing on courts, crime, and police accountability in southern Alberta. The approval of these payouts signifies a closure to this chapter, but the broader implications regarding institutional responsibility and child protection remain paramount.

The details of the abuse, as revealed during the lawsuit, paint a disturbing picture of manipulation, exploitation, and a profound betrayal of trust. The legal outcome aims to provide some measure of justice for the victims and to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future





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Sex Abuse Class Action Lawsuit Calgary Board Of Education Michael Gregory Fred Archer John Ware Junior High

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