Calgary Housing Market Shows Decline as Benchmark Prices Drop 0.4 Percent

Calgary's real estate activity fell 15.3 percent in October with benchmark prices dipping to 564,200 dollars, while luxury listings highlight continued high-end market interest.

Home sales in Calgary experienced a notable contraction last month, with the Calgary Real Estate Board reporting 1,592 homes sold in October 2025. This figure represents a 15.3 per cent decline from the same month in 2025, signaling a cooling in transaction volume across the city. Alongside this drop in activity, the benchmark price for a residential home in Calgary also fell, settling at $564,200, which is down 0.4 per cent year over year.

Market Breakdown by Property Type

The Calgary Real Estate Board data reveals specific pricing trends across different housing categories, offering a granular view of the current market conditions. The benchmark price for a detached home was recorded at $735,100 in October, reflecting the premium placed on larger single-family residences in the region. Meanwhile, semi-detached properties maintained a benchmark price of $685,200, showing resilience in that specific segment of the market.

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Lower-priced entry points also saw adjustments, with the benchmark price for an apartment sitting at $288,800. Row homes, which often serve as affordable alternatives for first-time buyers or investors, had a benchmark price of $407,500. These figures illustrate a broad-based dip in valuation, affecting both high-end detached homes and more affordable apartment units within the Calgary housing market.

Luxury Listings Defy Volume Trends

Despite the broader market cooling, the ultra-luxury segment remains active, with five of the most expensive freehold residential homes currently for sale in Calgary commanding prices between $5.95 million and $10.8 million. According to Realtor.ca, these properties showcase the continued availability of high-end real estate, ranging from historic mansions to newly constructed contemporary estates. This disparity suggests that while transaction volumes have dropped, inventory for premium properties remains robust for qualified buyers.

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Calgary's most expensive home is a $10.8 million mansion located at 732 Crescent Road N.W. in the prestigious Rosedale community. Built in 2022 by Maillot Homes, this 8,700-square-foot residence features six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and three half-baths. The property, clad in white Turkish limestone, boasts an unobstructed view of the downtown skyline and interior design inspired by Alice in Wonderland by Julie Lanctot at Paul Lavoie Interior Design. It has been listed for 536 days with annual property taxes of $49,380.61.

Another standout is the $8.995 million manor at 6 Aspen Ridge Lane S.W. in Aspen Woods, built in 2006 on a 36,155-square-foot lot. This 6,438-square-foot home offers six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a media room, hot tub sunroom, and an elevator. The listing highlights its commercial-grade construction standards and a separate 1,000-square-foot carriage house above a seven-car garage. Listed for 154 days, it carries annual property taxes of $30,777.89.

Distinctive Features in High-End Inventory

The remaining top luxury listings demonstrate the diversity of features available in Calgary's premium market. The $6.9 million bungalow at 40 Eagle Ridge Pl. S.W. in Eagle Ridge was built in 1971 but has been updated with high-end amenities, including a walk-in cooler and commercial-grade appliances. This four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on a double lot and has been listed for 52 days with taxes of $31,148.

In Lower Mount Royal, the $6.1 million Montreal House at 1308 Montreal Ave. S.W. showcases modern architectural design by Jeremy Sturgess. Built in 2015, this 3,998-square-foot home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and 18 cantilevered beams for shade. Designed for privacy and natural light, it has been on the market for 129 days with annual taxes of $33,183. Finally, the $5.95 million mansion at 63 Pumpmeadow Cres. S.W. in Pump Hill is a 2024 build by a contemporary luxury aesthetic. This 5,121-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, a saltwater pool, and a golf simulator, having been listed for an undisclosed period with a focus on entertaining and functionality.