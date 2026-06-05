Calgary Housing Group Demands Maximum Indoor Temperature Bylaw to Protect Tenants from Extreme Heat

Acorn, a housing advocacy group, urges Calgary to enact a bylaw limiting rental suite temperatures to 26°C, following New Westminster's lead after deadly heat events. The proposal includes free AC units for low-income tenants, while the mayor raises affordability concerns.

A housing advocacy group, Acorn, is calling on Calgary city council to adopt a maximum temperature bylaw for older rental apartments lacking cooling systems. The proposed bylaw would cap the indoor temperature in at least one room of a rental suite at 26°C. The group also seeks the city to provide free portable air conditioning units for low-income tenants until landlords comply.

This push comes as New Westminster, British Columbia, passed a similar bylaw in response to rising temperatures and the deadly 2021 heat dome that affected western Canada. During that event, Calgary recorded a temperature of 36.3°C, the second highest on record, and Alberta saw an estimated 66 heat-related fatalities. Abi Martin, a Beltline resident and Acorn volunteer board member, described experiencing indoor temperatures above 30°C in her ninth-floor apartment, causing dizziness and past fainting episodes.

She argues that tenants should not risk death during heat waves. Jared Blustein, executive director of the Calgary Climate Hub, called the issue an emerging public health concern and a matter of resilience for all Calgarians. New Westminster's bylaw requires landlords to maintain at least one room at or below 26°C between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. and prohibits them from blocking tenants' use of portable cooling devices. Coun.

Nadine Nakagawa noted that while council unanimously approved the bylaw, it has not yet been adopted, allowing time to collaborate with landlords on affordable compliance options like air conditioners, shading, or heat pumps. She emphasized that building owners are responsible for ensuring livable units during climate events. Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas expressed openness to the idea but worried about increased costs potentially reducing housing affordability and worsening precarious housing situations.

Jacqueline Wilson of the Canadian Environmental Law Association criticized the mayor's stance as disappointing, urging a public health perspective and updated standards to prevent deaths and illnesses. Martin, a house cleaner, highlighted how extreme heat impairs her ability to work. The discussion reflects a growing conflict between tenant safety, landlord responsibilities, and housing affordability in the context of climate change





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Maximum Temperature Bylaw Rental Housing Heat Dome Calgary New Westminster Tenant Rights Portable Air Conditioning Climate Resilience Housing Affordability Public Health

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