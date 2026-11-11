Calgary Hosts Grey Cup Festival Before CFL Championship

The 113th Grey Cup Festival is underway in Calgary, featuring concerts, rodeos, and tailgating ahead of the Montreal Alouettes vs. Edmonton Elks championship game on Sunday.

Calgary has fully embraced the spirit of the Canadian Football League with the commencement of the 113th Grey Cup Festival. Fans from across the nation have descended upon the city days before the championship match between the Montreal Alouettes and the Edmonton Elks.

Festival Activities at Stampede Park

The Grey Cup Festival runs from November 11 to November 15, offering a packed schedule of events at Stampede Park. Executive Director Karen Dommett highlighted the extensive programming available to attendees. She noted that there is a dedicated tailgate section along with performers on the Coca-Cola stage. The event promises numerous fun activities and games for visitors of all ages.

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Beyond the main stage, the festival features a diverse array of attractions. Organizers have scheduled concerts, pancake breakfasts, and two separate rodeos for the public. A free street festival has taken over the parking lot at the park to welcome the crowds. Ticketed events are simultaneously taking place at The Big Four, Nutrien Centre, and BMO Centre.

Community Engagement and Volunteer Spirit

Karen Dommett emphasized the universal appeal of the event regardless of which team wins. She stated that jerseys from coast to coast are represented at the Grey Cup Festival. Fans return year after year to participate in the celebrations and enjoy the communal atmosphere. The executive director assured that the experience remains vibrant and inclusive for all attendees.

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Volunteers play a significant role in maintaining the festival's energy and hospitality. Kathy Brennan is volunteering at her sixth Grey Cup event in Calgary. She described the experience as filled with big smiles, great friends, and a great time. Brennan noted that the passionate nature of Calgary volunteers keeps her coming back.

Despite her advancing age, Brennan expressed that she would not trade the experience for anything. She highlighted the joy of working alongside other dedicated individuals at various events. The strong community bond and enthusiasm among volunteers contribute heavily to the festival's success. Their commitment ensures that every visitor feels welcomed and entertained.

Fan Perspectives on the Championship

Edmonton Elks supporter Kyle Kawanami traveled to Calgary specifically for the big game. He noted that his team participating in the championship is a major bonus for his visit. Kawanami has attended the last few Grey Cups and enjoys the unique atmosphere. He appreciates the sense of Canadiana and the togetherness of all fans.

Kawanami observed that the camaraderie extends beyond just the teams playing. Even fans whose teams are not involved wear the jerseys of their respective clubs. This practice creates a good week for everyone attending the event. The shared passion for the sport unites supporters from different regions. The festival serves as a celebration of the league itself rather than just a single matchup.

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Looking Ahead to the Sunday Matchup

The Grey Cup Festival concludes on November 15, leading directly into the main event. The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks are scheduled to square off on Sunday. All the preparatory festivities aim to build momentum for the final game. The city of Calgary has transformed into a hub of sports celebration and entertainment.