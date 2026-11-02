Calgary Home Sales Drop 15.3 Percent Amid Price Declines

Calgary real estate data reveals a 15.3% drop in sales volume and falling prices in October 2025, driven by oversupply in high-density housing segments.

Calgary experienced a notable cooling in its residential real estate sector during October 2025, as the total volume of home sales fell by 15.3 percent compared to the previous month. This contraction in transaction activity coincided with a broader downward trend in overall property valuations across the city. The shift indicates a market where buyer caution is beginning to outweigh the urgency seen in earlier periods, leading to a recalibration of values.

The Calgary Real Estate Board reported that 1,592 homes changed hands in October 2025. This figure represents a significant decline in momentum for local brokers and agents who had hoped for sustained activity levels following the spring and summer peaks. The drop in volume suggests that potential buyers are holding back, likely influenced by rising interest rates or economic uncertainty that is affecting purchasing power in the region.

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Price Trends Signal Market Correction

Concurrent with the reduced sales volume, the residential benchmark price in Calgary declined by 0.4 percent to $564,200. This slight dip in the median price point reflects the pressure sellers are facing in a market where supply is beginning to outpace demand for certain property types. The benchmark price serves as a key indicator of market health, and this correction suggests that properties are not commanding the premium prices seen in previous years.

Ann-Marie Lurie, the chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Board, provided context for these fluctuations, noting that pricing pressure is heavily concentrated in higher-density housing categories. According to Lurie, the oversupply of apartment-style and row-style units is driving these lower valuations, while more traditional detached homes have shown greater resilience. This divergence highlights a segmented market where location and property style dictate value stability.

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Density Drives Price Declines

Apartment-style homes in Calgary saw the steepest year-over-year price decline of 7.9 percent, settling at $288,800 last month. This significant drop underscores the oversupply issue in the condo market, where new developments have flooded the area with inventory. Buyers have more options than ever before, allowing them to negotiate harder or wait for better deals, which exerts downward pressure on existing condo prices.

Row-style properties also experienced a reduction in value, falling 5.1 percent to $407,500. While not as severe as the decline in apartment values, this drop indicates that mid-density housing is also feeling the effects of increased inventory. Townhomes and rowhouses, which were previously stable investment vehicles, are now subject to similar market corrections as supply has outpaced the absorption rate in specific neighborhoods.

Detached Homes Show Resilience

In contrast to the volatility seen in high-density sectors, detached home prices experienced a modest dip of 0.7 percent to $735,100. This relative stability suggests that single-family housing continues to hold strong demand, likely due to its limited supply compared to condos and townhouses. Detached homes remain a preferred choice for families seeking space and land, which insulates them from the oversupply issues affecting urban centers.

Semi-detached properties performed even better, with prices rising 0.8 percent compared to October 2025 to reach $685,200. This increase indicates that buyers are finding value in semi-detached homes, possibly viewing them as a more affordable entry point into the detached market while still offering privacy and space. The divergence between semi-detached and apartment prices highlights the varying consumer preferences in the current economic climate.

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Inventory Levels and Future Outlook

Market activity was further constrained by a reduction in new listings, which fell 9.4 percent year-over-year to 2,928 units in October. This decrease in fresh supply might typically support prices, but it was insufficient to offset the existing inventory that was already on the market. The total inventory stood at 6,173 homes for sale, a 4.6 percent decline from the previous year, yet this level remains high enough to keep buyers in control of negotiations.

The combination of lower sales volumes, declining prices in dense housing, and stable demand for detached homes points to a market in transition. As the year progresses, observers will be watching to see if the oversupply in apartment and row-style sectors begins to clear or if prices will continue to erode. The Calgary Real Estate Board data suggests that buyers currently have the leverage, and sellers may need to adjust their expectations to facilitate transactions in this evolving landscape.