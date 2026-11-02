Calgary home sales dropped 15.3% year-over-year in October to 1,592 units, while new listings fell 9.4% and the benchmark price eased 0.4% to $564,200, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board.

Calgary home sales fell 15.3 per cent year-over-year in October, with 1,592 properties changing hands, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board. The decline came as prices were broadly stable across the market.

The residential benchmark price slipped 0.4 per cent to $564,200. Board chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie said much of the pressure on pricing is concentrated in higher-density housing types because of oversupply. By contrast, detached and semi-detached prices have remained more stable, Lurie said. That split helps explain why the overall benchmark moved only slightly even as apartment and row home values fell more sharply.

Also read Colorado Avalanche Beat Calgary Flames 5-2 With MacKinnon And Lehkonen Scoring

Apartment And Row Home Prices Drop Sharply

Apartment-style homes saw a year-over-year price decline of 7.9 per cent to $288,800. Row-style properties were 5.1 per cent less expensive at $407,500 last month. Detached home prices dipped 0.7 per cent to $735,100. Semi-detached prices moved 0.8 per cent higher compared with October 2025 to $685,200.

Advertisement

The supply picture also shifted. There were 2,928 new listings on the market in October, down 9.4 per cent from a year earlier. Total inventory was 4.6 per cent lower year-over-year at 6,173 homes for sale. The combination of fewer sales, fewer new listings and lower inventory points to a market still adjusting.

The October data was first reported by The Canadian Press on Nov. 2, 2026. BNN Bloomberg is Canada's definitive source for business news, dedicated to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

BNN Bloomberg Covers Home Invasion And Drug Seizure

In addition to its market coverage, BNN Bloomberg reported on other news on Nov. 2, including a police chief explaining a decision not to arrest a Bridle Path home invasion suspect at a hospital. The outlet also reported nearly half a kilogram of cocaine seized in Fort McMurray.

Other headlines that day included a warm start to November, the unsolved murder of Barrie, Ont. mother Jaimee Lee Miller after over a decade, and B.C. premier-designate Lorne Doerkson saying difficult and unpopular decisions lie ahead. BNN Bloomberg also reported that Trump floated pardons and teased vetoes as he faces a possible split government. It reported Ottawa defending extradition treaty talks with the UAE as a civil society group sounded alarm.

Advertisement

Global News Includes Ryanair Wage Freezes And Trump

Other items included PM Carney heading to a Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda focused on trade and investment, and Ryanair planning to freeze wages and hike fares as fuel prices soar. Vietnam scrapped a child organ donors proposal after backlash. Washington reported its first U.S. bird flu death of 2026, with health officials saying risk to the public is low. Martha Stewart said she really screwed up with a homeless Halloween costume.

Canada's Shapovalov retired from a first-round match at the Paris Masters with a lead. Bertaud, Ingham and Kalongo were named CPL Golden Glove nominees as top keeper. In business and lifestyle news, coffee's new status symbol is a machine without plastic. Karl Bushby completed a 28-year, 31,000-mile walk around the world and returned to his mother's house.

Canada presented itself as a climate leader at COP31 despite policy rollbacks. Snap settled a U.S. social media trial days after Meta. OpenAI said its AI is getting better at doing things humans do, like shopping and meal planning.