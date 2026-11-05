Calgary Health Foundation Invests in Menopause Care Strategy

The Calgary Health Foundation allocates $120,000 to address the systemic gaps in perimenopause and menopause care, aiming for widespread physician access by 2027.

The Calgary Health Foundation has committed $120,000 toward the development of a comprehensive strategic framework designed to revolutionize perimenopause and menopause care across Alberta. This significant financial injection targets a universal health condition affecting approximately half of the provincial population, yet it has historically suffered from systemic neglect and inadequate educational focus within medical institutions.

Strategic Investment for Universal Care Access

This initiative directly addresses the critical need for accessible, high-quality medical support for women navigating hormonal transitions, ensuring that specialized treatment is not the only route to relief. Paul Rossmann, who serves as the president and chief executive officer of the Calgary Health Foundation, emphasized that the foundational goal is to normalize these health experiences and remove barriers to appropriate medical intervention.

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Rossmann explicitly stated that women should never be forced to seek out scarce specialist care simply to receive proper treatment for the symptoms they are currently enduring. The strategy aims to empower patients by ensuring they feel both comfortable and well-informed about the natural biological transition and its broader implications for long-term physical health.

By prioritizing education and systemic change, the foundation seeks to shift the paradigm from reactive symptom management to proactive, evidence-based healthcare delivery that is readily available through standard primary care channels.

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Addressing Decades of Medical Education Gaps

A primary driver for this strategic investment is the significant gap in medical education regarding hormonal health, which has left many primary care providers ill-equipped to handle these specific patient needs. Dr. Wendy Stefanek, a Calgary-based family physician, highlighted the urgent necessity of amplifying solid, evidence-based information so that all physicians have immediate and reliable access to current care guidelines.

Stefanek noted that primary care providers are responsible for managing a vast array of health topics, yet menopause has remained widely understudied and severely underfunded within the medical research community. This lack of focus has created a scenario where frontline doctors must independently catch up on advancements to provide competent care to their patients.

Kimberley Simmonds, the chief executive officer of Primary Care Alberta, pointed to a stark twenty-five-year deficit in the teaching of menopause and perimenopause in universities across the nation. This educational void has resulted in a whole cohort of primary care providers who did not receive adequate training on these conditions during their medical studies.

Simmonds explained that this educational deficit often led to outdated beliefs, such as the fear that hormone replacement therapy is dangerous and should be avoided. Consequently, many physicians are now actively working to correct these misconceptions and update their clinical practices to align with modern medical standards and patient needs.

Personal Stories and Stakeholder Collaboration

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by the real-world experiences of patients like Marlies Van Dijk, a fatigued professional in her late forties who felt dismissed by her initial medical consultations. Van Dijk described a scenario where her symptoms of severe fatigue were attributed to a lack of exercise, despite her active lifestyle and prior advocacy for her own health.

She recalled that her doctor expressed disbelief in hormone replacement therapy, prompting her to seek a second opinion from a different provider who ultimately prescribed a treatment that worked effectively for her. Van Dijk noted that her journey was not unique, as she has heard numerous accounts of patients having to visit three or four different providers before receiving the necessary attention and correct diagnosis.

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Van Dijk hopes that the new strategic plan will finally provide equitable access to the care that everyone deserves, regardless of their socioeconomic status. She criticized the current landscape where a significant portion of individuals resort to private clinics, noting that only one percent of the population can afford such services, which highlights the long road ahead for systemic reform.

To ensure the strategy reflects the lived experiences of those it intends to serve, the development process will involve close collaboration with primary and specialty care workers, community organizations, and women willing to share their personal health journeys.

Implementation Timeline and Future Outlook

The comprehensive strategy is currently in development and is scheduled for official release in February 2027, providing a clear timeline for the expected rollout of new care standards across the province. This extended development period allows for thorough consultation with stakeholders and the integration of the latest scientific evidence into practical clinical applications.

The release of this strategy marks a pivotal moment for Alberta healthcare, aiming to bridge the gap between historical neglect and future accessibility. By focusing on education, funding, and stakeholder engagement, the Calgary Health Foundation is positioning itself to drive meaningful change in how perimenopause and menopause are managed within the medical community.

As the healthcare system moves toward this new model, the expectation is that primary care providers will become better equipped to handle these conditions, reducing the need for patients to navigate complex referral systems or seek expensive private care options. This shift promises to improve the overall quality of life for women in Alberta by ensuring that their health concerns are met with competent, compassionate, and scientifically sound medical advice.