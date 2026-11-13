Calgary Grey Cup Weather Ideal While BC Faces Rain Warnings

Environment and Climate Change Canada issues yellow warnings for British Columbia as Calgary enjoys dry, mild conditions ahead of the 113th Grey Cup this weekend.

The forecast for Calgary this weekend presents optimal conditions for outdoor events, most notably the 113th Grey Cup scheduled for Sunday. According to meteorological data, the capital of Alberta will experience a dry weekend with a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover. These favorable weather patterns align with conditions seen over the past several days, providing a stark contrast to the volatile weather affecting other regions of Canada.

Alberta Enjoying Mild Grey Cup Conditions

The wind in Calgary is expected to remain mild, with sustained speeds recorded between 10 to 20 km/h throughout the weekend. Overnight lows in the city will stay above freezing, significantly higher than the seasonal low of -9 C. Despite these above-seasonal temperatures, officials advise residents and spectators to dress in layers. The ambient air temperature may not always align with the feels like temperature, particularly near sunrise or sunset, or when cloud cover and mild breezes are present.

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BC Receiving Yellow Rainfall Warnings

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a yellow-level rainfall warning for Vancouver Island over the weekend. The meteorological agency states that two moisture-laden weather systems are expected to impact the region. Between 50 to 100 millimetres of rain is anticipated to begin falling this weekend, creating hazardous conditions for travelers and residents alike.

Saturated Ground Increases Flood Risks

The ground in southwestern British Columbia is already highly saturated following multiple recent systems that produced significant rainfall accumulations over a short period. ECCC warns that water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times, and observers are urged to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts as the new moisture systems arrive.

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Dry Alberta Ground Contrasts With Wet West Coast

While the west coast deals with heavy precipitation, central and southern Alberta experiences dry ground conditions so severe that numerous fire restrictions and advisories have been issued by local and provincial authorities. Some moisture from the western systems will reach southern and southeastern British Columbia, but accumulations in those areas should remain minimal compared to the coastal impacts.

Temperature Moderation Expected Next Week

Temperatures in the region will begin to moderate by the middle of next week. Daytime highs will gradually return to seasonal values across the affected areas. Snow is possible in Calgary by next weekend, marking a shift from the current mild conditions. Meteorologists recommend staying updated with local forecasts as the weather pattern evolves throughout the coming days.