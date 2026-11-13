Calgary Grey Cup Spirit Thrives at Horton Road Legion Breakfast

Fans celebrate the Grey Cup in Calgary with special appearances at the Horton Road Legion and events at the BMO Centre.

Calgary hosted a vibrant celebration of the Grey Cup on Thursday morning, centering around a community pancake breakfast at the Horton Road Legion. The event drew large crowds eager to embrace the festive atmosphere ahead of the main games, with local legends making special appearances to greet fans. Tuffy Nuff visited the Legion before traveling to Stampede Park to participate in the ongoing festivities. The Grey Cup trophy itself made a special appearance, delighting attendees and reinforcing the strong community spirit in the city.

Venue Operations and Event Schedule

The Horton Road Legion served a steady stream of flapjacks to guests throughout the morning, creating a warm and inviting environment for locals and visitors alike. This breakfast served as a precursor to the larger events taking place later in the day at the BMO Centre. Fans began gathering at the Stampede Grounds as the official festivities got rolling, signaling the start of a multi-day celebration. The Grey Cup events at the BMO Centre are scheduled to run through Saturday, ensuring a continuous stream of activities for attendees.

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Fans Embrace Unusually Warm Weather

Attendees at the Stampede Grounds expressed delight at the favorable weather conditions, which allowed for outdoor enjoyment without the chill often associated with early autumn in Calgary. One fan noted their surprise at the temperature being 14 degrees, stating that they were still wearing shorts and had enjoyed the experience so far. Another attendee highlighted the positive atmosphere, describing the event as full of fun and spirit. They emphasized that Calgary is a good host and that the opportunity to attend was highly valued.

Grey Cup Fun Police Meet Law Enforcement

Among the fans exploring the BMO Centre on Thursday afternoon were the Grey Cup Fun Police, a group of buddies who have been attending Grey Cup events since 2011. This group, known for their enthusiastic support, engaged in a unique crossover interaction with actual Calgary police officers during the day. This meeting between dedicated fans and local law enforcement highlighted the collaborative and friendly nature of the event. The presence of such long-standing groups adds a layer of tradition and continuity to the annual celebration.

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Community Spirit and Hospitality Displayed

The overarching theme of the day was Calgary hospitality, demonstrated through the community-led breakfast and the warm reception of visitors. The Horton Road Legion acted as a hub for this spirit, providing food and a space for fans to connect before heading to the main venues. The combination of local legends, the Grey Cup trophy, and fan interactions created a memorable experience for everyone involved. The event underscored the city's ability to host major sporting occasions with genuine warmth and community engagement.

Looking Ahead to the Weekend

With the Grey Cup events continuing at the BMO Centre through Saturday, the city remains focused on delivering a high-quality experience for all attendees. The success of Thursday's activities, including the pancake breakfast and fan interactions, sets a positive tone for the remainder of the weekend. Fans are encouraged to continue embracing the good vibes and spirit of the event as it progresses. The involvement of local groups like the Grey Cup Fun Police ensures that the tradition of support and celebration continues strong.