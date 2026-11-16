Tourism Calgary reports 50 million in economic activity from the Grey Cup. Over 300,000 fans attended events, fully booking hotels and revitalizing the city's November tourism season.

Tourism Calgary announced that the recent Grey Cup festivities generated approximately $50 million in economic activity for the city. The three-day event took place this past weekend, transforming the downtown area into a hub of celebration and commerce for the Canadian football championship.

Massive Foot Traffic Drives Local Revenue

Stampede Park hosted more than 50 events prior to Sunday's big game, attracting more than 300,000 fans to the downtown core. These attendees included more than 30,000 visitors who traveled specifically to Calgary for the weekend celebrations. The influx of people created a surge in demand for local services and hospitality.

Also read Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks set for 113th Grey Cup in Calgary

Carson Ackroyd, senior vice-president of sales at Tourism Calgary, expressed immense satisfaction with the outcome. He stated that the city was absolutely jammed to the rafters, noting that having Edmonton only a three-hour drive away contributed significantly to the high volume of attendees.

Hotel Occupancy Reaches Peak Levels

The Hotel Arts Group, a major local hospitality provider, experienced a complete sell-out across its properties. The 185-room hotel downtown was completely booked for the entire weekend, as was its 19-room Kensington location. This total occupancy rate highlights the intense demand for lodging during the championship week.

Advertisement

Mark Wilson, general manager and vice-president at Hotel Arts Group, described the business performance as fantastic for the typically slow November period. He emphasized that any non-corporate layered business is highly valuable for the local economy. Wilson also expressed hope that this successful event would encourage visitors to return to Calgary in the future.

Organizer Highlights Record-Breaking Attendance

Karen Dommett, the CFL festival executive director, reported that the league was blown away by the success of the week-long festivities. She noted that the weather was in their favor, which allowed fans to come out and celebrate freely. The atmosphere was described as truly one for the record books by event organizers.

Just shy of 33,000 people held tickets to attend the actual game. However, Dommett observed that significantly more people attended without tickets. These non-ticket holders came primarily to enjoy the tailgating and the broader celebration surrounding the event.

Future Hosting Dependent on New Stadium

The return of the big game to Calgary depends heavily on the construction of a new stadium. Karen Dommett stated that McMahon Stadium is past its life cycle and faces issues with aging infrastructure. The facility can currently hold about 33,000 fans, which represents the maximum capacity the organizers want for that specific venue.

Advertisement

While the current event was a success, the long-term future of hosting the Grey Cup in Calgary is uncertain without updated facilities. The league is waiting for the completion of new stadium projects before making decisions on future locations. This transition period marks a significant shift for the city's relationship with the championship event.