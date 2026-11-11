Calgary Gathers for Remembrance Day Amid Recent Military Tragedy

Calgary holds Remembrance Day ceremonies this Wednesday, with special coverage by CTV News, as residents honor fallen soldiers and recall a recent training fire that killed Sgt. Morgan Wong.

Calgary residents will gather across the city this Wednesday to observe Remembrance Day, a national tribute to Canadian soldiers who served and fell. The city's largest event will take place at The Hangar Flight Museum, a historic site that once served as a parade square for the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan during World War Two. The museum will open its annual service at 10:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, and CTV News Calgary will provide live coverage on television, online and through its social media channels. The event comes in the shadow of a recent tragedy, in which four Canadian soldiers were killed and dozens injured in a training fire at CFB Wainwright. Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, was one of the men who lost his life. His father, Chek Wong, told CTV News that his son was a quiet, caring young man dedicated to service and expressed concern for the wounded soldiers and their families.

Remembrance Day Ceremonies Across Calgary

The city will host a series of ceremonies at multiple venues, including Field of Crosses at 200 Memorial Dr. N.W., the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium at 1415 14 Ave. N.W., and the National Music Centre's Studio Bell at 850 4 St. S.E. Other locations include the Military Museums at 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W., the Canadian Pacific Memorial Square at 7550 Ogden Dale Rd. S.E., and a parade by the Calgary Highlanders at Central Memorial Park. Scouts Canada will hold a ceremony at George Moss Park, while the King's Own Calgary Regiment will parade at North Glenmore Park. Ward 6 Battalion Park will hold a smaller service at 2972 Signal Hill Dr. S.W. Attendees are urged to confirm times and details with organisers before heading out.

Also read Calgary Remembrance Day 2026 Services Parking And Transit Guide

Transportation and Road Closures for Ceremonies

Calgary Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Wednesday, offering free rides for veterans and accompanying family members. Several roads will close for the day's ceremonies. Memorial Drive between 4 Street N.E. and 10 Street N.W. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and other traffic adjustments will be announced by local authorities. Visitors are reminded to check the city's official website for the most up‑to‑date traffic information.

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Impact on the Community and Moving Forward

The memorials serve not only as a moment of national remembrance but also as a community response to the Wainwright fire. Local veterans and families will attend services to honour Sgt. Wong and support the other wounded soldiers. City officials and community leaders have said that these ceremonies will highlight resilience and remembrance while addressing the needs of those affected by the fire. CTV News will continue to follow the city's response, including any further support provided to families of fallen and injured troops.