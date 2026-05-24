Calgary Flames Undeterred in NHL Draft Lottery, Monitoring Movement for Top-Five Pick

Despite finishing fourth-last in the 2025-2026 NHL season, the Calgary Flames had high hopes entering the draft lottery, aiming to avoid finishing fourth-last and claim a top-five pick. However, their hopes were dashed when the other teams won picks two and one, dropping them to sixth in the draft order. However, the Flames are not ready to give up on a top-five pick yet, and they may be looking to trade up or at least try to. Other teams, such as San Jose, Chicago, and New York Rangers, are also interested in moving up in the draft or trading for a higher pick. The situation is expected to be dynamic as teams assess their needs and priorities.

The Calgary Flames were hopeful in the 2026-2027 NHL draft lottery after a poor season, aiming to avoid finishing fourth-last and claim a top-five pick .

However, they were disappointed when the other teams won picks two and one, dropping them to sixth. The Flames are still looking to secure a top-five pick, considering moving up in the draft or trading for a higher pick. Both San Jose and Chicago are interested in moving back or exchanging picks, which would impact Calgary's strategy.

The New York Rangers also have interest in moving up, and the situation is expected to be dynamic as teams assess their needs and priorities





DailyFaceoff / 🏆 25. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Calgary Flames NHL Draft Lottery Top-Five Pick Draft Movement San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks New York Rangers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Columbus could be a team looking to trade up at 2026 NHL DraftThe Blue Jackets have the assets, and the mindset, to potentially make a splash leading into the draft.

Read more »

Flames sign Kirill Zarubin to three-year, entry-level contractThe Flames originally selected Zarubin with the No. 84 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Read more »

TSN News Headlines - NHL Draft, Hockey Playoff Predictions, and MoreTSN Director of Scouting Craig Button discusses his thoughts on the 2027 NHL Draft and the Memorial Cup, while Brendan O'Reilly offers commentary on the Toronto Maple Leafs and the change in the team's voice under Bryan Bowman.

Read more »

The Flames are looking to move up at the draftThe Flames moved down with the results of the draft lottery. Now, Craig Conroy is looking to move back up.

Read more »