Calgary Flames Face Backlash Over Alexander Ovechkin Promotion

The Calgary Flames are under fire for promoting Alexander Ovechkin's final game in Calgary on December 5, drawing condemnation from the Ukrainian community and hockey legend Dominik Hasek.

The Calgary Flames are under fire for promoting the final visit of Alexander Ovechkin to the Scotiabank Saddledome on December 5. The team's website advertises the game as a farewell event to celebrate the legacy of the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer.

The promotion has sparked widespread backlash, particularly from Calgary's Ukrainian community. Local leaders call the decision morally indefensible and deeply hurtful. Anna Tselukhina, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Calgary branch, publicly condemned the organization's stance. She described the decision as a knife in the back of the Ukrainian community.

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Ukrainian Community Condemns Ovechkin Tribute

Tselukhina emphasized there is a serious moral question about honoring a figure associated with the war in Ukraine. She said she cannot understand how the Flames could honor someone she believes supports aggression against Ukraine. The controversy has intensified as the December 5 date approaches. The UCC Calgary branch plans to hold a counter-rally on December 5 to oppose the celebration.

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Tselukhina urged the team to consider the feelings and perspective of the Ukrainian community in Calgary. The Flames organization declined to comment on the growing dispute when contacted by news outlets. Ovechkin has been at the center of political controversy since the start of the season. In September he appeared in a commercial for a political party aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin, standing behind Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In that advertisement, he declared that he is Russian and for peace, adding that his home is Russia. This political alignment sparked protests outside other NHL arenas, including a rally titled Rally: No War Crimes in Ottawa before a game against the Ottawa Senators. Protesters held signs calling Vladimir Putin a war criminal and stating that Ovechkin is not just a hockey player. When asked about the planned protest, Ovechkin expressed uncertainty about how to respond.

Ovechkin Remains Silent On Political Backlash

He told reporters he had only heard about the situation that morning and did not know what to say. He noted that many protests are occurring around the world currently. Despite the controversy, the Flames website continues to advertise the December 5 game as a celebration of his legacy. Ticket prices for the event remain accessible to general audiences, with the cheapest ticket costing 96 dollars.

Many hockey fans intend to attend regardless of the political implications. Zach Roesseo, a season ticket holder, admitted disappointment but confirmed he would still go to the game. He viewed the situation as bad for the hockey world but not a dealbreaker for attendance. Another fan, Zachary McMurrer, who attends only a handful of games each year, argued for keeping politics aside.

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He expressed a desire to see Ovechkin perform before he retires from the sport. Dean Loewen, a self-identified Ukrainian fan, also plans to attend. He believes individuals should be allowed to play hockey and enjoy the night without political interference. Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has labeled the Flames' decision to promote the game as terrible.

Hasek Calls Flames Decision To Support Putin Ally

Hasek described Ovechkin as a supporter of murderers, criminals and terrorists. Hasek, who was born in Czechoslovakia, cited the history of Russian invasion in 1968 as context for his strong stance. He has called on the Canadian government to prevent Ovechkin from entering the country. He criticized the Canadian government's approach, stating they should never allow the player on their territory.

He argued that politics and sport cannot be separated in this instance. The legendary goaltender warned fans that celebrating Ovechkin on the ice could have tragic consequences. He posed a direct question to fans about whether the quality of the game is more important than people's lives. His comments highlight the deep division surrounding the event as the December 5 date approaches.

In related news, Tretiak says Russia will seek compensation if barred from world juniors in Alberta. The broader context includes ongoing tensions over Russian participation in international sports. The Flames have not issued further statements on the matter. The December 5 game is still scheduled to take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome.