Calgary Flames Defeat Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in Overtime Behind Joel Farabee Goal

Calgary Flames beat Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime on November 8, 2026. Joel Farabee scored the equalizer and Matt Coronato won it. Kevin Bahl is out for season.

Calgary Flames defeated Philadelphia Flyers with a final score of 4-3 in overtime on November 8, 2026, marking the Calgary Flames eighteenth game of the current NHL season. The victory extended the Flames winning streak to six consecutive games where the team scored four or more goals. Joel Farabee provided the equalizing goal in the third period to force overtime, while Matt Coronato scored the winning goal.

Joel Farabee Breaks Breakaway Drought

Joel Farabee scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season during a short-handed opportunity in the third period of the November 8, 2026 matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. Prior to this event, Joel Farabee had gone zero-for-seven on breakaways this season, a statistic that prompted him to consult teammate Jake Middleton for tactical adjustments. Martin Pospisil chipped the puck to the center of the ice during a Flames penalty kill, allowing Joel Farabee to break away and defeat Flyers goalie Dan Vladar with an inside-outside forehand-backhand move.

Also read Matt Coronato scores overtime winner as Calgary Flames beat Philadelphia Flyers 4-3

Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska expressed satisfaction with how Joel Farabee resolved his previous difficulties with breakaways. Ryan Huska noted that Joel Farabee has delivered significantly on the expectations set at the beginning of the NHL season, currently holding ten assists alongside his seven goals. Ryan Huska stated that while Joel Farabee has not had success on breakaways this year, the timing of the first goal served as a perfect opportunity for him to demonstrate his skill set.

Flames Extend Winning Streak Record

The Calgary Flames secured a fourth goal through Matt Coronato in overtime to solidify their victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. This result extended the Calgary Flames streak of consecutive games with four or more goals to sixty-two, a total that ranks second only to the New York Rangers. The New York Rangers previously won sixty-five consecutive games scoring four or more goals between the years 2011 and 2014. This statistical achievement highlights the offensive consistency the Calgary Flames have maintained since the start of the season in January 2025.

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Kevin Bahl Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Calgary Flames announced on Sunday that Kevin Bahl requires surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon and is out for the rest of the season. Kevin Bahl, the team's leading minute man who averaged just under twenty-two minutes per game, sustained the injury during dryland warm-ups before a fifty-three to three loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Kevin Bahl is a twenty-six-year-old defenseman originally from New Westminster, British Columbia, and his absence leaves a significant void in the Flames defensive corps.

Calgary Flames defensemen stepped up to compensate for the loss of Kevin Bahl by producing half of the team's total goals during the November 8, 2026 game. Zach Whitecloud scored his first goal as a Flame, while Zane Parekh added another to support the offensive output. Zane Parekh acknowledged that Kevin Bahl was the best player and defenseman on the team all year, emphasizing that his teammates are pushing themselves to perform at their highest level in Kevin Bahl's absence.

Devin Cooley Returns to Start in Goal

Devin Cooley stopped thirty-two shots to earn the win in his first game back after missing five games due to a lower-body injury. Devin Cooley improved his record to five wins and three losses, posting a two point seven one goals-against average and a point nine one seven save percentage. The goaltender has gained notable celebrity status across the league and social media platforms for his candid discussions regarding the mental battles goalies face, including his strategies for reaching a flow state and his interest in reading with his rabbit, Tito.

Pittsburgh Penguins rookie goalie Sergei Murashov publicly thanked Devin Cooley for his openness about the psychological challenges of playing goaltender. Sergei Murashov stated that while most goalies experience similar struggles, few speak about them aloud, and Devin Cooley's candor helps others in the position. Devin Cooley confirmed that he has received supportive messages from other players in the league who appreciate his willingness to share his personal experiences and mental health journey.